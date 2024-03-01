Visit company representatives at Booth #67 to learn how to secure the expanding external attack surface for financial services organizations

WASHINGTON, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, will exhibit and present at the FS-ISAC 2024 Americas Spring Summit from March 3-6. Conference attendees can join ZeroFox’s Vice President & Distinguished Fellow of Intelligence, AJ Nash, on March 6 from 11:15am – 12:00pm local time, for a presentation on uniting external attack surface management and cyber threat intelligence for stronger overall external threat protection.

The financial services sector is facing growing external cybersecurity threats, including phishing and ransomware attacks, third-party risk, data breaches and theft, employee scams, compliance violations, social media account takeovers, threats to executives, and more. Financial services institutions are a prime target due to the vast amount of sensitive information and PII data they store, further compounding their risk. Considering the financial, regulatory, and reputational consequences at stake, it is critical financial services institutions understand and secure themselves against the ever-evolving external cybersecurity threat landscape.

“We’re seeing more and more targeted attacks against financial services organizations, which I expect to continue increasing as more customers opt to bank online,” said AJ Nash, ZeroFox VP & Distinguished Fellow of Intelligence. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to speak with one of our most valued customer groups – financial services professionals – about uniting cyber threat intelligence and external attack surface management to strengthen their external cybersecurity defenses.”

Representatives from ZeroFox will be available onsite to discuss the company’s unified external cybersecurity platform and use cases specific to the financial services sector, including:

Protect Against External Threats – See beyond traditional security perimeters, reduce attack surface exposure, and mitigate risk to stop financial fraud, risks, and targeted attacks.

See beyond traditional security perimeters, reduce attack surface exposure, and mitigate risk to stop financial fraud, risks, and targeted attacks. Stop Financial Crime from Financial Crime – Rapidly identify and stop cybercriminals and financial fraudsters from exploiting customers on social media with automated disruption services and in-house takedowns of fraudulent content, accounts, domains, and communications.

Rapidly identify and stop cybercriminals and financial fraudsters from exploiting customers on social media with automated disruption services and in-house takedowns of fraudulent content, accounts, domains, and communications. Avoid Costly Compliance Violations – Automatically enforce policies for all employees and executives across external digital communication and social media platforms to ensure regulatory compliance with PCI DSS, FFIEC, FINRA, and more.

Automatically enforce policies for all employees and executives across external digital communication and social media platforms to ensure regulatory compliance with PCI DSS, FFIEC, FINRA, and more. Safeguard Key Personnel – Rapidly Identify and take down fraudulent social media accounts, impersonations, or malicious content targeting your executives and VIPs.

Rapidly Identify and take down fraudulent social media accounts, impersonations, or malicious content targeting your executives and VIPs. Apply Automation to Enhance Security Teams – Leverage expert artificial intelligence, advanced automation, and analyst-vetted intelligence to scour trillions of potentially malicious accounts and posts, reducing the time-intensive process of data collection, analysis, context, and remediation.

Leverage expert artificial intelligence, advanced automation, and analyst-vetted intelligence to scour trillions of potentially malicious accounts and posts, reducing the time-intensive process of data collection, analysis, context, and remediation. Understand IoCs and TTPs – Apply expert-vetted, actionable threat intelligence to proactively identify how attackers bypass traditional security perimeter controls and execute targeted attacks against financial services institutions at scale.

Visit ZeroFox at booth #67 to learn more. For all media inquiries related to ZeroFox, or to schedule a meeting during FS-ISAC Americas, please email [email protected].

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, has redefined security outside the corporate perimeter on the internet, where businesses operate, and threat actors thrive. The ZeroFox platform combines advanced AI analytics, digital risk and privacy protection, full-spectrum threat intelligence, and a robust portfolio of breach, incident and takedown response capabilities to expose and disrupt phishing and fraud campaigns, botnet exposures, credential theft, impersonations, data breaches, and physical threats that target your brands, domains, people, and assets. Join thousands of customers, including some of the largest public sector organizations as well as finance, media, technology and retail companies to stay ahead of adversaries and address the entire lifecycle of external cyber risks. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Visit www.zerofox.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including statements related to our anticipated financial results for our fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 and fiscal year 2024, growth opportunities in external cybersecurity and our progress to achieving profitability are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. The inclusion of any statement in this press release does not constitute an admission by ZeroFox or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: our ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the LookingGlass acquisition; defects, errors, or vulnerabilities in the ZeroFox platform, the failure of the ZeroFox platform to block malware or prevent a security breach, misuse of the ZeroFox platform, or risks of product liability claims that would harm our reputation and adversely impact our business, operating results, and financial condition; if our enterprise platform offerings do not interoperate with our customers’ network and security infrastructure, or with third-party products, websites or services, our results of operations may be harmed; we may not timely and cost-effectively scale and adapt our existing technology to meet our customers’ performance and other requirements; our ability to introduce new products and solutions and features is dependent on adequate research and development resources and our ability to successfully complete acquisitions; our success depends, in part, on the integrity and scalability of our systems and infrastructure; we rely on third-party cloud providers to host and operate our platform, and any disruption of or interference with our use of these offerings may negatively affect our ability to maintain the performance and reliability of our platform which could cause our business to suffer; we rely on software and services from other parties; we have a history of losses, and we may not be able to achieve or sustain profitability in the future; if organizations do not adopt cloud, and/or SaaS-delivered external cybersecurity solutions that may be based on new and untested security concepts, our ability to grow our business and our results of operations may be adversely affected; we have experienced rapid growth in recent periods, and if we do not manage our future growth, our business and results of operations will be adversely affected; we face intense competition and could lose market share to our competitors, which could adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations; competitive pricing pressure may reduce revenue, gross profits, and adversely affect our financial results; adverse general and industry-specific economic and market conditions and reductions in customer spending, in either the private or public sector, including as a result of inflation and geopolitical uncertainty such as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, may reduce demand for our platform or products and solutions, which could harm our business, financial condition and results of operations; the COVID-19 pandemic could adversely affect our business, operating results, and financial condition; if we fail to adapt to rapid technological change, evolving industry standards and changing customer needs, requirements or preferences, our ability to remain competitive could be impaired; one U.S. government customer accounts for a substantial portion of our revenues; and we rely heavily on the services of our senior management team.

Additional information concerning these, and other risks, is described under the “Risk Factors” section of our final prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933 on September 20, 2023, in connection with our Post-effective Amendment No. 1 to Form S-1 on Form S-3 Registration Statement and in other filings with the SEC. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Media Inquiries

Maisie Guzi, ZeroFox

[email protected]