Company will showcase leading external threat intelligence solutions and newly-launched external attack surface management tool

WASHINGTON, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZeroFox, the leader in external cybersecurity, will exhibit at the 2024 Infosecurity Europe Conference this week, from June 4-6 at the ExCel Center in London. Attendees can stop by Booth B10 to see the company’s unified external cybersecurity platform in action, including external threat intelligence services, dark web monitoring, and new external attack surface management solutions to address a range of outside-the-perimeter threats.

From Q1 of 2023 to Q1 of 2024, ZeroFox Intelligence observed a 171% increase in external cybersecurity attacks such as brand impersonation, account takeover, and phishing targeting organizations in the UK. ZeroFox was built to address these digital attacks, offering intelligence across the surface, deep and dark web to understand the external attack surface and protect exposed assets. The ZeroFox Platform combines external attack surface management for asset discovery, digital risk protection to take action on threats to those assets, and threat intelligence for strategic decision making together in one unified platform.

Last year, ZeroFox did over 1 million takedowns of malicious domains and impersonations. See what else is new since last year at Booth B10, including:

External Attack Surface Management: Proactively remove threat actors’ targets of opportunity through full-spectrum discovery and enumeration of internet-facing assets, continuous correlation and analysis of exposures and actionable alerting and reporting to rapidly prioritize mitigation and remediation decisions.

On-Demand Investigations: An expansion of ZeroFox's cyber threat intelligence capabilities with as-needed investigations into threat actors, campaigns and beyond.

Enhanced Anti-Phishing Capabilities: New AI/ML features increase escalated alert volume, minimize false positives, and accelerate the time from threat submission to initial disruption and completed takedowns for all customers.

Physical Security Intelligence Visualization: Interactive mapping capabilities allow security teams to zero in on physical threats within geographic locations and perform deeper analysis, painting a more holistic picture of physical risk to their organizations.

Stop by Booth B10 at next week’s conference to learn more about ZeroFox’s external cybersecurity platform, or reserve your booth demo in advance here. For media inquiries related to ZeroFox’s presence at Infosecurity Europe, or to schedule meetings during the event, please email [email protected].

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox, an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, has redefined security outside the corporate perimeter on the internet, where businesses operate, and threat actors thrive. The ZeroFox platform combines advanced AI analytics, digital risk and privacy protection, full-spectrum threat intelligence, and a robust portfolio of breach, incident and takedown response capabilities to expose and disrupt phishing and fraud campaigns, botnet exposures, credential theft, impersonations, data breaches, and physical threats that target your brands, domains, people, and assets. Join thousands of customers, including some of the largest public sector organizations as well as finance, media, technology and retail companies to stay ahead of adversaries and address the entire lifecycle of external cyber risks. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Visit zerofox.com for more information.

ZeroFox Contacts:

Media Inquiries

Maisie Guzi

[email protected]