Company to exhibit at booth H4.C30C Nov. 15-17 in Saudi Arabia

RIYDAH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), a leading external cybersecurity provider, will exhibit at Black Hat Middle East and Africa (MEA ), which runs Nov. 15-17 at Riyadh Front Exhibition Centre in Saudi Arabia. Conference attendees can visit with ZeroFox representatives who will be demonstrating the company’s recent product innovations in external cybersecurity at Booth H4.C30C.

“In the Middle East and Africa, it is clear that businesses can benefit greatly from brand protection,” said ZeroFox Vice President of MEA/APAC Sales, Gabe Goldhirsh. “Companies in the MEA region need to secure their reputations and eliminate fraud from their digital presence. That’s where ZeroFox comes in. We find and take down external threats facing our customers, effectively protecting brands from impersonation attacks and other forms of brand fraud.”

With 30,000 attendees expected and more than 250 exhibitors, Black Hat MEA is the largest cybersecurity event in the region and is organized by Saudi Federation of Cybersecurity, Programming, and Drones (SAFCSP) and Informa Tech. Previously known as @Hack, due to the success of the event in 2021, it has evolved to be part of the Black Hat event series. At booth H4.C30C, ZeroFox will showcase its leading brand protection solution, including impersonation and account takeover protection, cyber leak detection, and SAMA and NCA compliance.

“ZeroFox gives businesses an unprecedented level of visibility into digital activity across the open, deep, and dark web, including specific external threats targeting their company, products, and executives,” continued Goldhirsh. “In the global digital community where threat actors are evolving their tactics daily while hiding behind dark web forums and VPNs, businesses need a brand protection solution that will not only identify these threats, but take action on their behalf to disrupt adversaries and take down brand abuse.”

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, has redefined security outside the corporate perimeter on the internet, where businesses operate, and threat actors thrive. The ZeroFox platform combines advanced AI analytics, digital risk and privacy protection, full-spectrum threat intelligence, and a robust portfolio of breach, incident and takedown response capabilities to expose and disrupt phishing and fraud campaigns, botnet exposures, credential theft, impersonations, data breaches, and physical threats that target your brands, domains, people, and assets. Join thousands of customers, including some of the largest public sector organizations as well as finance, media, technology and retail companies to stay ahead of adversaries and address the entire lifecycle of external cyber risks. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Visit www.zerofox.com for more information.

