Zeta Energy, Developer of Advanced Lithium-Sulfur Batteries, Moves Into New 12,000+ Sq Ft Facility in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zeta Energy, LLC is pleased to announce that it will be moving into a new 12,000-plus-square-foot facility in West Houston. This facility will be used for the advancement of Zeta Energy’s material chemistry and process development for its proprietary lithium-sulfur battery technology. The facility is expected to be fully operational by Q2 2022 and will employ 40 employees, including 25 dedicated researchers, battery engineers and development personnel.

As noted by Chief Executive Officer Charles Maslin, “Houston’s petrochemical industry and the availability of experienced technical talent will accelerate our growth towards commercialization of our exciting lithium-sulfur battery technology.” Chief Operating Officer Tom Pilette adds, “Houston is the ideal location for us to advance our core battery/materials technology. There is no other location that can compare to Houston for a concentration of reactor processing.”

Zeta Energy develops and produces high-density, long-lasting, cobalt-free lithium-sulfur batteries. Zeta Energy anticipates that its batteries will cost less than $70 kWh.

About Zeta Energy

Zeta Energy is a U.S.-based privately held company focused on developing and commercializing high-performance, safe, rechargeable batteries that are lower cost and sustainably manufactured. Zeta has filed more than 30 patents on its proprietary carbon nanotube anode and sulfur cathode technology. The Company may from time to time disclose public material events via its website at http://www.ZetaEnergy.com or its social media accounts at the following locations:

