The lunch and lecture provided scientific updates on sustained acoustic medicine research in sports medicine, significant product innovations, and the new 2023 Player Performance Package (PPP).

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZetrOZ Systems hosted a Lunch and Lecture for The Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society (PBATS) during the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, California. Founder and CEO Dr. George Lewis presented scientific updates on sustained acoustic medicine (sam®) research in sports medicine, reviewed a 2022 Healthcare Provider Survey on utilization within professional athletics and results from real-world clinicals, and introduced its Player Performance Packages for 2023.

“It was a pleasure to have the opportunity to speak with The Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society,” said Dr. Lewis. “I am grateful for the opportunity to share my knowledge and recent findings with such a professional and dedicated group of trainers. I look forward to continuing the conversation and working together to improve the health, performance and recovery of athletes in the future.”

Some of the key findings from the latest sports medicine research include the following:

Professional sports medical staff had an 87% satisfaction rate p<0.001 and increased confidence in sam® to accelerate the healing process from injuries related to overuse (Draper et al. 2021 J. Ortho. Practice ).

). When patients failed to respond to physical therapy, sam® proved to be a helpful adjunct to facilitate healing and return to work (Winkler et al. 2021 Nature Sports Med ).

). Athletic Trainers working within the professional, collegiate and military levels found sam® provided clinical patient improvement in under two weeks of treatment and a 50% reduction of pain medication p<0.001 (Walters et al. 2022 Open Orthopedics ).

p<0.001 (Walters et al. 2022 ). 87.3% of athletes are highly receptive to treatment, have a high confidence level for improved function, and return to work after 30 days of sam® use p<0.001 (Walters et al. 2022, Open Orthopedics).

Over 30 studies back sustained acoustic medicine’s effectiveness, and over 1 million individuals have used sam® to treat soft tissue injuries. Today, 99% of Major League Baseball (MLB) organizations utilize sam® to treat injuries and accelerate soft tissue healing.

Dr. Lewis also introduced the company’s 2023 Player Performance Packages, designed for prophylactic injury prevention and soft tissue healing. A package includes one sam®x1 unit, a 10-week supply of patches, and 100% damage coverage. ZetrOZ is preparing its deployment training over the next several weeks before MLB’s 2023 Spring Training, officially beginning on Friday, Feb. 24.

“Now every player from the big leagues to the minors has access to sam® treatment. We are looking to reduce common injuries to the shoulder and elbow,” he added.

sam® is the first and only FDA-cleared, non-surgical and drug-free wearable long-duration mechanobiological device for home use designed to treat chronic inflammatory diseases and accelerate soft tissue healing. To learn more, visit zetroz.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine and developing wearable bioelectronic devices for the delivery of sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on proprietary medical technology of +46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of sam®, a product line designed for the treatment of acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions. To learn more, visit zetrozsystems.com.

