CELEBRATION, Fla., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ZVRA) (“Zevra” or the “Company” and formerly KemPharm, Inc.), a rare disease therapeutics company, today announced that R. LaDuane Clifton, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, will present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 3:05 p.m. ET. In addition, members of Zevra’s management team will be available for one-on-one investor meetings with registered attendees during the conference from May 16-17, 2023.

Clifton will discuss Zevra’s unique, data-driven clinical, regulatory, and commercialization strategies to advance rare disease therapies that address areas of unmet need currently focused on idiopathic hypersomnia (IH) and Niemann-Pick type C (NPC). This in-person event will also be available live online Tuesday, May 16, 2023, from 3:05 – 3:30 p.m. ET and on Zevra’s website after the event.

The live webcast is available here. The archived presentation will be accessible under “Events & Presentations” on the Investor Relations section of Zevra’s website at investors.zevra.com.

About Zevra

Zevra Therapeutics is a rare disease company melding science, data, and patient need to create transformational therapies for diseases with limited or no treatment options. With unique, data-driven clinical, regulatory, and commercialization strategies, the Company is overcoming complex drug development challenges to bring much-needed therapies to patients.

Arimoclomol, Zevra’s orally-delivered, first-in-class investigational product candidate for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease type C (“NPC”), has been granted orphan drug designation, Fast Track designation, Breakthrough Therapy designation and rare pediatric disease designation for NPC by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), and orphan medicinal product designation for the treatment of NPC by the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”). The arimoclomol New Drug Application (NDA) is currently being prepared for a resubmission to the FDA.

KP1077 is Zevra’s lead clinical candidate being developed to treat idiopathic hypersomnia (“IH”) and narcolepsy. KP1077 is comprised solely of serdexmethylphenidate (“SDX”), Zevra’s proprietary prodrug of d-methylphenidate (“d-MPH”). The FDA has granted KP1077 orphan drug designation for the treatment of IH, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (“DEA”) has classified SDX as a Schedule IV controlled substance based on evidence suggesting SDX has a lower potential for abuse when compared to d-MPH, a Schedule II controlled substance.

Early access programs are made available by Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. and its affiliates and are subject to the Company’s Early Access Program (“EAP”) policy as published on its website at zevra.com. Participation in these programs is subject to the laws and regulations of each jurisdiction under which each respective program is operated. Eligibility for participation in any such program is at the treating physician’s discretion.

