ZGF Architects/LEO A DALY team selected to expand and upgrade Portland VA Medical Center

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

A new specialty care clinic, seismic upgrades to the main hospital and research lab, central utility work and new parking garages will be built in phases

Image courtesy of VA Portland Health Care System

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has selected the joint-venture team of ZGF Architects and LEO A DALY to design major expansions and upgrades to the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Portland, Oregon.

The complex project, to be built in phases over the next decade, includes a new specialty care clinic; seismic and functional upgrades of the 672,370 square foot hospital, including potential replacement of the ceramic tile exterior; seismic upgrade of a 137,714 square foot administration/research lab building; central utility plant upgrades or replacement; and structured parking.

The medical center, designed over 30 years ago by ZGF and SOM, sits atop Marquam Hill adjacent to Oregon Health & Science University, and will pose challenging topographical, geotechnical and constructability challenges.

Both ZGF and LEO A DALY are nationally recognized for innovative medical design and planning. ZGF offers a strong local presence, with 270 employees in Portland and a 35-year history working on Marquam Hill. LEO A DALY has 70 years of VA experience and an expertise in space-constrained, existing operational campuses. The firm’s past work includes the post-Katrina rebuild of the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the seismic upgrade of the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center in California.

“Exceptional design is integral to providing quality care to Veterans. Our team provides over 1,500 design professionals to fulfill our personal commitment to outstanding service and responsible management of VA resources, budget and schedule,” said Josh Theodore, EDAC, global health practice leader with LEO A DALY.

“This joint venture team combines the perfect mix of local knowledge, healthcare experience and creativity to meet the Portland VA’s mission to deliver uplifting healing environments that will improve the lives of Veterans and the operations of the campus,” said Karl Sonnenberg, AIA, ACHA, partner with ZGF.

About ZGF

ZGF Architects is a design firm with a diverse portfolio that reaches across industries, including healthcare and research facilities, academic buildings, mixed-use developments, corporate campuses, museums, transportation facilities and ecodistricts. As a practice of more than 700 professionals in six offices in the U.S. and Canada, we combine a global perspective with a hands-on approach. At the heart of our work is an ethos of collaboration, design excellence, stewardship of our natural and built environment, and exceptional client service. For more information, visit www.zgf.com.

About LEO A DALY

LEO A DALY is a leader in the design of the built environment, offering planning, architecture, engineering, interior design and program management services all over the world. Since 1915, we have had an unyielding focus on design excellence to create exceptional spaces that enhance and enrich the human experience. Our award-winning, diverse portfolio includes projects in a wide range of markets in more than 91 countries, all 50 US states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit www.leoadaly.com.

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
