ZGNX and APYX DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds APYX and ZGNX Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadlines

SAN FRANCISCO, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in ZGNX and APYX of immediately approaching lead plaintiff deadlines in pending securities class actions.

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX)
CLASS PERIOD: Feb. 6, 2019 – April 8, 2019
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: June 11, 2019
DATE FILED: April 12, 2019
For more information: https://www.hbsslaw.com/form/ZGNX

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) of the June 11, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class action, Lake v. Zogenix et al., No. 3:19-cv-01975, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

According to the complaint, Defendants misled investors about Zogenix’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) for FINTEPLA® by misstating and/or concealing information that the NDA (1) contained inadequate non-clinical data and an incorrect version of a clinical dataset, and (2) consequently the NDA was unlikely to gain approval by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired ZGNX securities between February 6, 2019 and April 8, 2019, suffered losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than June 11, 2019.

Contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation of this case, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing [email protected].

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX)
CLASS PERIOD:  Aug. 1, 2018 – April 1, 2019
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: June 17, 2019
DATE FILED: Apr. 17, 2019
For more information: https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/APYX

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) of the June 17, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class action, Pritchard v. Apyx Medical Corp. et al., No. 8:19-cv-00919, filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

According to the complaint, Defendants misstated and/or concealed that (1) Apyx’s J-Plasma clinical study for dermal resurfacing did not meet its primary efficacy endpoint, and (2) the study did not support the Company’s application to obtain regulators’ approval for such use.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired APYX securities between August 1, 2018 and April 1, 2019, suffered losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than June 17, 2019.

Contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation of this case, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing [email protected].

