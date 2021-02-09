Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against iRhythm Technologies, Inc.– IRTC

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) between August 4, 2020 and January 28, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=irhythm-technologies-inc&id=2575

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the April 2, 2021 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that- iRhythm’s business would suffer as a result of the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (“CMS”) rulemaking; reimbursement rates would in fact plummet; a lack of national pricing in the CMS rule and fee schedule would cause uncertainty and weakness in the Company’s business; and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

