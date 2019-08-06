Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against  Eagle Bancorp, Inc. – EGBN

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) from March 2, 2015 through July 17, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Eagle investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/cases/eagle-bancorp-inc/ or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 23, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Eagle’s internal controls and procedures and compliance policies were inadequate; (2) the foregoing shortcoming created a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and the need for Eagle to undertake its own internal investigations; and (3) as a result, Eagle’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.