Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Eldorado Resorts, Inc. – ERI

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:ERI) between March 1, 2019 and September 2, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 22, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

To join the class action, go http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=eldorado-resorts-inc&id=2071

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。 http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=eldorado-resorts-inc&id=2071 .

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants and its senior executives presented false and misleading financial statements or omitted to disclose: (1) several of the Company’s executive officers, including CEO Thomas Reeg, engaged in improper trading with respect to the securities of another publicly-traded company; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Eldorado’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

