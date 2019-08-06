Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against  L Brands, Inc. – LB

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) from May 31, 2018 through November 19, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for L Brands investors under the federal securities laws.
To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/cases/l-brands-inc/ or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.
If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 23, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.
According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Victoria’s Secret and PINK businesses were having a material adverse effect on L Brands’ cash flow, liquidity and debt levels; (2) Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the ability of the Company to sustain its dividend; (3) the MD&A disclosures in filings L Brands made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (4) the risk factor disclosures in filings L Brands made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (5) the representations about L Brands’ disclosure controls in filings the Company made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (6) the certifications issued by Defendants Wexner and Burgdoerfer on L Brands disclosure controls were materially false and misleading; (7) as a result, defendants’ statements about L Brands’ business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.
Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
[email protected]
tel: (800) 991-3756
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Fred’s Inc. – FRED - August 6, 2019
- Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit AgainstNetflix, Inc. – NFLX - August 6, 2019
- Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Eagle Bancorp, Inc. – EGBN - August 6, 2019