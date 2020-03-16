Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tilray, Inc. – TLRY

Breaking News
NEW YORK, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of  Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) between January 15, 2019 and March 2, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 5, 2020.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. 

To join the class action, http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=tilray-inc&id=2206 call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=tilray-inc&id=2206

According to the lawsuit,  throughout the Class Period, defendants and its senior executives presented false and misleading financial statements or omitted (1) the purported advantages of the marketing and revenue sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group (the “ABG Agreement”) were significantly overstated; (2) the under performance of the ABG Agreement would foreseeably have a significant impact on the Company’s financial results; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member.  Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.   

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide.  Attorney Advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

