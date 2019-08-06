Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of August 11 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Kingstone Companies, Inc. – KINS

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: KINS) from March 14, 2018 through April 29, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Kingstone investors under the federal securities laws.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 11, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation follow this http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=kingstone-companies-inc&id=1909 or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email [email protected] , [email protected] for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kingstone did not adequately follow industry best practices related to claims handling; (2) as a result, the Company did not record sufficient claims reserves; (3) the Company lacked adequate internal control over financial reporting; and (4) defendants’ positive statements about Kingstone’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

