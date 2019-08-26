Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. – HSDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) from November 9, 2017 through April 10, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Helius investors under the federal securities laws.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 9, 2019.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。 http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=helius-medical-technologies-inc&id=1941

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the clinical study on the use of the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (“PoNS”) did not produce statistically significant results regarding the effectiveness of the treatment; (2) the clinical study did not support Helius’ application for regulatory clearance; (3) Helius was unlikely to receive regulatory approval of PoNS; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Helius’ business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

