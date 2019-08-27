Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. – KPTI

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) from March 2, 2017 through February 22, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Karyopharm investors under the federal securities laws.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 23, 2019.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。 http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=karyopharm-therapeutics-inc&id=1958 .

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) data from the Phase 2 SOPRA trial (“SOPRA”) demonstrated that the Company’s lead drug candidate, selinexor, was associated with significant toxicity, was not well-tolerated among patients with AML, and resulted in a higher risk of death; (2) patients experienced serious drug-related side effects, with eighty percent of the AML patients treated with selinexor trial experiencing a serious adverse event; (3) as a result, nearly half of the acute myeloid leukemia (“AML”) patients were forced to withdraw from the SOPRA trial because of drug-related toxicity (4) in addition, the toxicity profile of selinexor for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma in Part 2 of the Phase 2b STORM study was similar to that observed in AML patients treated with selinexor in the SOPRA study; and (5) as a result, Karyopharm’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice.

