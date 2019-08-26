Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against L Brands, Inc. – LB

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) from May 31, 2018 through November 19, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for L Brands investors under the federal securities laws.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 23, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。 http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=l-brands-inc&id=1952 .

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Victoria’s Secret and PINK businesses were having a material adverse effect on L Brands’ cash flow, liquidity and debt levels; (2) Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the ability of the Company to sustain its dividend; (3) the MD&A disclosures in filings L Brands made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (4) the risk factor disclosures in filings L Brands made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (5) the representations about L Brands’ disclosure controls in filings the Company made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (6) the certifications issued by Defendants Wexner and Burgdoerfer on L Brands disclosure controls were materially false and misleading; (7) as a result, defendants’ statements about L Brands’ business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

