Zicix Corp Acquires 51% Interest in Business Development Team, LLC

CARSON CITY, Nev., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via OTC PR WIRE – (OTC Pink: ZICX) – Zicix Corp today announces it has acquired 51% ownership of Business Development Team, LLC, a Naples, Florida-based developer of multiple marketing methodologies, sales venues and distribution companies.

Business Development Team (BDT) companies are currently holding licenses for Cannabidiol (CBD) Vending Machines, licensing and marketing of additional CBD-based products. Other BDT owned companies are developing pre-paid debit cards, advanced technology for an e-wallet digital card and the digital capability for redeeming manufacturers retail coupons.

Joseph Candito, President, Business Development Team, began his thirty-year business career in health care. He has held restaurant marketing and business development positions including franchising and developing software technologies for the Subway Group of Companies and Sbarro, LLC pizza restaurants.

“New and innovative sales and marketing techniques are key to Zicix’s growth,” said William Petty, Zicix CEO. “Business Development Team’s executives and managers have brought to Zicix many years’ successful experience as well as truly exciting process technologies, all of which will allow Zicix to increase many unique products and services to customers.”

Terms of the acquisition were not announced.  Additional information will be contained in the Quarterly Disclosure Statement due to be published in July 2019.

About Zicix Corporation (OTC Pink: ZICX) Originally founded as a service provider to the Healthcare industry, the Zicix Corporation has recently been restructured with the intention of acquiring and developing technology applications designed for service companies in consumer, retail and other industries. Zicix is currently listed on the OTC Markets Group’s PINK Open Market.

About Business Development Team, LLC:  A privately held Limited Liability Company in Naples, Florida, BDT’s many products and services will be further disclosed in the July 2019 Zicix Quarterly Disclosure Statement.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may,” “future,” “plan” or “planned,” “will” or “should,” “expected,” “anticipates,” “draft,” “eventually” or “projected.” You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company’s annual report.

For additional information, visit our website at http://zicixgroup.com/alpha/ or call 210-260-3125.  We are also on Twitter @ZicixCorp

