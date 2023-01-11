Ziggi’s Coffee Ziggi’s Ranks on Entrepreneur Magazine’s 44th Annual Franchise 500 List

Mead, Colo., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ziggi’s Coffee recently ranked among the top half of franchises in Entrepreneur magazine’s 44th annual Franchise 500®, the world’s first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. This is the third year in a row Ziggi’s has been honored for its outstanding performance, ranking No. 246 on the highly sought-after list, a nearly 40 position leap from 2022. Criteria for qualification includes unit growth, financial strength and stability and brand power.

“The past year underscores the extraordinary opportunities that the franchise industry presents for entrepreneurs of all levels,” says Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer. “The companies named to our 44th annual Franchise 500 list represent some of the most innovative, creative, and trusted brands across many industries and highlight what it takes to build the kind of momentum that drives long-lasting success.”

Ziggi’s Coffee was founded on the corner of Main Street in Longmont, Colorado by Brandon and Camrin Knudsen in 2004. After 12 years of perfecting its systems of easy-to-follow processes, the brand began franchising in 2016. Since then, Ziggi’s has welcomed 118 franchisees to the family and opened nearly 70 locations in 15 states. In total, the company has awarded 207 franchise agreements in 32 states.

“We are overwhelmed with excitement for this esteemed accomplishment and are honored to be recognized on this extremely competitive list that only features the best of the best among the franchise industry,” said Brandon Knudsen, Ziggi’s Co-Founder and CEO. “Ziggi’s has built an incredible foundation, complete with streamlined systems and processes, that has enabled our franchise owners the freedom to focus on creating connection within their communities, while offering quality products and service.”

Over its 44 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Ziggi’s position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

“When you focus on the success of each and every franchisee while leading the industry segment in marketing and product innovation, anything is possible” said Justin Livingston, Ziggi’s Vice President of Franchise Development. “Our franchisees are not only joining one of the hottest franchise systems, but a family of people working together to change communities and create legacies.”

To view Ziggi’s Coffee in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2023 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 17th.

About Ziggi’s Coffee

Ziggi’s Coffee is a leading specialty coffee shop and drive-thru franchise dedicated to serving only the finest roasted coffee, uniquely handcrafted drinks, and amazing, locally-made breakfast, lunch and snack options. Founded in 2004, the Colorado-based company is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting menu items to providing fast and friendly service, the Ziggi’s Coffee brand is focused on creating a positive experience that is faster, more authentic, and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher-quality coffee and food options on the go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi’s Coffee is also committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves. With 67 locations nationwide and over 120 additional units in development, Ziggi’s Coffee is positioned to quickly grow its presence in a variety of communities across the U.S.

To learn more about Ziggi’s Coffee and its franchising opportunities, visit ziggiscoffee.com/franchise/ or follow Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

###

Attachment

Ziggi’s Coffee

CONTACT: Ashley Miller Ziggi's Coffee 720-534-1238 ashley.miller@ziggiscoffee.com