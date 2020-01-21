Zignal Labs Names Jennifer Granston Chief Customer Officer

Seasoned technology executive to drive value for customers of company’s next-generation Impact Intelligence platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zignal Labs ( https://zignallabs.com ), whose Impact Intelligence platform measures the real-time evolution of opinion and identifies which topics, people and networks can shape it, today announced that it has promoted Jennifer Granston to the position of Chief Customer Officer, effective immediately.

“Jennifer has worked closely with our top customers to help them realize concrete business gains using Zignal’s platform,” said CEO and co-founder Adam Beaugh. “She has deep expertise working with the world’s best communicators, marketers, researchers and risk managers to connect the dots between the promise of augmented analytics and bottom-line returns. She has become an integral member of the team, and we look forward to her continued leadership.”

Granston has more than 20 years of communications, marketing and analytics experience, joining Zignal Labs in March of 2019 as Head of Strategy and Insights. Under her leadership, Zignal Labs established itself as a frontrunner in providing customers with AI- and machine learning-driven business advantages, as applied to the unique challenges seen in marketing, communications, customer experience, product research and risk management.

In her new role, Granston will oversee customer engagement and experience, ensuring each customer receives maximum value from the platform as they use Zignal’s data to create actionable intelligence to support their most critical business goals and brand decisions. To support this work, Granston will lead initiatives and teams across multiple divisions, including Customer Success, Implementation, Training and Strategy & Insights.

“I’m thrilled to be taking on this broader responsibility at Zignal Labs and to have the opportunity to work closely with the world’s top enterprise companies in financial services, technology, healthcare, energy, management consultancy and beyond,” said Granston. “By and large, our customers are innovators, who have a deep understanding of the power of data and analytics, and how it can arm them to make more impactful decisions to build and protect their brands.”

This announcement comes on the heels of significant momentum for the company over recent months, including the company’s appointment of David Atlas to Chief Marketing Officer and recognition as a finalist in the “Best in Marketing Technology” category for the 2020 North America IN2 SABRE Awards.

To learn more about Zignal Labs, please visit https://zignallabs.com/ .

About Zignal Labs

Zignal’s Impact Intelligence platform measures the real-time evolution of opinion, and identifies the topics, networks and people that can shape it. Using AI and machine learning, Zignal mines social, traditional and broadcast media for signals of changing beliefs. With Impact Intelligence, marketers, communicators and insights professionals drive more powerful campaigns, products and experiences, and risk analysts identify threats before they fully emerge. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York City and Washington D.C., Zignal serves customers around the world, including Expedia, GoPro, DaVita, Under Armour, Synchrony, Prudential, DTE Energy, The Public Goods Project and Uber. To learn more, visit: www.zignallabs.com.

CONTACT: Media Contact: North 6th Agency for Zignal Labs / Diana Kozak [email protected]