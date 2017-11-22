Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa to return to the country after Mugabe’s resignation

HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to return to the country on Wednesday and should be sworn in as president following the resignation of Robert Mugabe after nearly four decades in power, a senior ruling party official said.
