Zimbabwe’s ruling party to expel Mugabe, war vets head says

HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwe’s ruling party will dismiss 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe as its leader on Sunday and kick him out, stripping its ruler for the last 37 years of one of his final vestiges of authority, the head of the liberation war veterans said.
