Zimmerman Joins Renasant as Brand Ambassador

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Renasant Bank today announced that Walker Zimmerman, center-back for the Nashville Soccer Club, has joined Renasant as a Brand Ambassador and spokesperson.

“Walker Zimmerman is one of the top players in Major League Soccer,” said John Oxford, Renasant’s Director of Marketing. “As one of the most recognizable players in MLS and a current member of the 2022 World Cup qualified US Men’s National Team, we look to leverage his professionalism, popularity and talent to drive excitement around the Renasant brand.”

Zimmerman will lend his talents to Renasant in a variety of ways such as digital and social media promotion, business development and brand content creation. In addition, he will aid Renasant in its partnership as the Official Bank and jersey sponsor of the Nashville Soccer Club.

“Renasant is one of the strongest banking brands in the South, and I’m excited to join them as a brand partner,” said Zimmerman. “I look forward to helping contribute to their future success, and I’m proud to be part of the Renasant team.”

Zimmerman was named the MLS Defender of the Year for a second consecutive season, becoming the first defender in more than a decade to reach that feat. Zimmerman was also selected to the MLS Best XI in 2021 and named to the MLS All-Star Team. He is a member of the US Men’s National Team which will play for the World Cup in Qatar in November and December 2022.

He joins the growing lineup of Renasant brand ambassadors, which include football analyst and Emmy winner Kirk Herbstreit, LPGA golfer Ally Ewing, PGA golfer Russell Henley, and more who are a proud part of the Renasant Nation.

Renasant Corporation, a 118-year-old financial services institution, is the parent of Renasant Bank. Renasant has assets of approximately $16.9 billion and operates 196 banking, mortgage, financial services and insurance offices throughout Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. For more information please visit www.renasantbank.com or Renasant’s IR site at www.renasant.com.

