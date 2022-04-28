Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Zimmerman Joins Renasant as Brand Ambassador

Zimmerman Joins Renasant as Brand Ambassador

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Featuring Nashville Soccer Club defensive player, Walker Zimmerman

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Renasant Bank today announced that Walker Zimmerman, center-back for the Nashville Soccer Club, has joined Renasant as a Brand Ambassador and spokesperson.

“Walker Zimmerman is one of the top players in Major League Soccer,” said John Oxford, Renasant’s Director of Marketing. “As one of the most recognizable players in MLS and a current member of the 2022 World Cup qualified US Men’s National Team, we look to leverage his professionalism, popularity and talent to drive excitement around the Renasant brand.”

Zimmerman will lend his talents to Renasant in a variety of ways such as digital and social media promotion, business development and brand content creation. In addition, he will aid Renasant in its partnership as the Official Bank and jersey sponsor of the Nashville Soccer Club.

“Renasant is one of the strongest banking brands in the South, and I’m excited to join them as a brand partner,” said Zimmerman. “I look forward to helping contribute to their future success, and I’m proud to be part of the Renasant team.”

Zimmerman was named the MLS Defender of the Year for a second consecutive season, becoming the first defender in more than a decade to reach that feat. Zimmerman was also selected to the MLS Best XI in 2021 and named to the MLS All-Star Team. He is a member of the US Men’s National Team which will play for the World Cup in Qatar in November and December 2022.

He joins the growing lineup of Renasant brand ambassadors, which include football analyst and Emmy winner Kirk Herbstreit, LPGA golfer Ally Ewing, PGA golfer Russell Henley, and more who are a proud part of the Renasant Nation.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:

Renasant Corporation, a 118-year-old financial services institution, is the parent of Renasant Bank. Renasant has assets of approximately $16.9 billion and operates 196 banking, mortgage, financial services and insurance offices throughout Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. For more information please visit www.renasantbank.com or Renasant’s IR site at www.renasant.com.

Contacts: For Media:  
  John S. Oxford  
  Senior Vice President  
  Director of Marketing  
  (662) 680-1219  
     

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0420083b-b2d3-4048-9752-9dc115474496

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.