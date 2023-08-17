ZimVie and Brainlab will cooperate on achieving compatibility between ZimVie’s Vital™ and Virage® fixation systems with the Brainlab spine and trauma technologies for global co-marketing purposes

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZimVie Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIMV), a global life sciences leader in the dental and spine markets, today announced it has expanded its cooperation agreement with Brainlab , an innovation leader with an expansive and diversified spine imaging, planning, and navigation portfolio, as well as robotic imaging, surgical assistance, and mixed reality to support spinal surgeries.

ZimVie and Brainlab have started a joint project to achieve compatibility between ZimVie’s Vital and Virage fixation systems and Brainlab spine and trauma navigation technologies, which help surgeons plan and execute spinal procedures, accurately place pedicle screws, and minimize radiation exposure. In addition, ZimVie will co-market the Brainlab spine and trauma navigation technologies alongside its existing spine implant solutions globally.

“We are excited to partner with Brainlab to bring into the operating room differentiated technology aiming at enhancing workflow and accuracy for surgeons and staff,” said Vafa Jamali, President and Chief Executive Officer of ZimVie. “We have been focused on expanding our portfolio with enabling technology to drive greater adoption across our spine portfolio. Our common interest in delivering clinical and economic value to our customers and patients aligns perfectly with ZimVie’s strategic initiatives.”

“As the provider of an advanced portfolio of spine enabling technologies in the market, Brainlab is an ideal partner in our mission to make spine surgery more efficient and reproducible without compromising accuracy and safety,” said Rebecca Whitney, President of Global Spine at ZimVie. “Additionally, we will benefit from a complementary customer base with little overlap in existing accounts. The introduction of the Brainlab portfolio of enabling technologies to ZimVie surgeon customers represents potential upside for both companies and helps us to make an impact on the lives of physicians and patients.”

For more information on ZimVie Spine solutions for restorative procedures, please visit https://www.zimvie.com/en/spine.html .

About ZimVie

ZimVie is a global life sciences leader in the dental and spine markets that develops, manufactures, and delivers a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a wide range of spine pathologies and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. The company was founded in March 2022 as an independent, publicly traded spin-off of the Dental and Spine business units of Zimmer Biomet to breathe new life, dedicated energy, and strategic focus to its portfolio of trusted brands and products. From its headquarters in Westminster, Colorado, and additional facilities around the globe, the company serves customers in over 70 countries worldwide with a robust offering of dental and spine solutions including differentiated product platforms supported by extensive clinical evidence. For more information about ZimVie, please visit us at www.ZimVie.com . Follow @ZimVie on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , or Instagram .

About Brainlab AG

At Brainlab, we digitize medical workflows, from diagnosis to therapy, to offer clinicians and patients better treatment possibilities. Our innovative digital ecosystem forms the basis for modern healthcare technology in 6300 hospitals in 120 countries. At the forefront of health technology for over 30 years, Munich-based Brainlab employs around 2200 people with expertise across the entire healthcare value chain in 25 locations worldwide. For more information, please visit Brainlab and follow on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

