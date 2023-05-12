Climbing Penetration of Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles in Personal Care Industry to Enhance Sales

Rockville, MD, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global zinc oxide nanoparticles market is estimated at US$ 376.6 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

Zinc oxide is used in a range of applications such as in the production of rubber, tires, glass & ceramics, animal feeds, as a raw material to produce zinc chemicals, cosmetics & pharmaceuticals, and others. These applications are continually surging the demand for high-purity zinc oxides.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4790

Consumption of zinc oxide nanoparticles has increased recently due to their impressive protection against early signs of skin aging including wrinkles and uneven pigmentation as well as their ability to prevent skin cancer. As a result, personal care products and color cosmetics that were previously only used for sports and on beaches have been incorporated into daily use.

The demand for sun protection products is expected to increase due to the rise of multifunctional sun care products that combine UV protection with anti-pollution, anti-aging, and moisturizing properties.

Significant advantages offered by zinc oxide nanoparticles such as chemical stability, thermal resistance, and longer shelf life over conventional zinc oxide will fuel its demand during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global zinc oxide nanoparticles market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period 2022-2032

in the forecast period 2022-2032 The market witnessed a 3.3% CAGR for the period of 2017-2021

CAGR for the period of 2017-2021 Coated ZnO nanoparticle dominates the market and is estimated to be valued at US$ 270.1 million in 2022

in 2022 North America is expected to be the crown of the market with a 34.5% market share in 2022

market share in 2022 ZnO nanoparticles are extensively used in the cosmetics and personal care industry and are likely to represent 81.5% market share in 2022

market share in 2022 South Asia & Oceania and North America’s demand for zinc oxide nanoparticles is expected to increase at CAGRs of 7.7% and 6.6%, respectively

“Increasing Disposable Income Leading to Increased Expenditure on Cosmetics and Personal Care Increases the Demand for ZnO Nanoparticles,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4790

Key Companies

ALTANA

American Elements

Anhui Linghu Paint Co., Ltd

BASF

Croda

EverZinc

Hakusui Tech Co., Ltd.

Hanil Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation

Sakai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Market Development

Market goliaths within the zinc oxide nanoparticles industry are maintaining a good balance between organic and inorganic growth strategies. Investment towards production capacity and facility expansions, acquisitions, and collaborations have remained some top key strategies by market players in order to strengthen their position and deepen their roost across the globe.

Additionally, market players are focusing on expanding their product offerings by making R&D investments to offer advanced and smart products.

Segmentation of the Industry Research Report

By Production Method: Direct Method Indirect Method

By Grade: Coated Uncoated

By Primary Function: UV Shielding Agent Antibacterial and Antifungal Agent Plastic Cross-linking Agent

By Application: Cosmetics & Personal Care Sun Care Skin Care Color Cosmetics Others Paints & Coatings Polymers & Textiles Others

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Buy this Premium Research Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4790

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global zinc oxide nanoparticles market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of production method (direct method, indirect method), grade (coated, uncoated), primary function (UV shielding agent, antibacterial and antifungal agent, plastic cross-linking agent), and application (cosmetics & personal care (sun care, skin care, color cosmetics, others), paints & coatings, polymers & textiles, others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Carbon Dioxide Market: The global carbon dioxide (CO2) market is estimated to reach US$ 1.7 billion in 2022 and expand at a CAGR of 8.3% to climb to a market valuation of US$ 3.8 billion by the end of 2032.

Zinc Sulphate Market Growth Outlook: The global zinc sulphate market is valued to be US$ 1.9 billion in 2023 and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% to reach US$ 3.7 billion by the end of 2033.

Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market Growth Outlook: global sales of the cerium oxide nanoparticles market is values at US$ 514.6 Million in 2021 and market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 4.6 Billion by 2032 with 22.5% projected growth during 2022-2032

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.