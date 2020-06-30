ZINFI Platform Makes Another Strong Showing in G2’s Latest User Ratings for Partner Management Software, Again Earning a Spot in the Leaders Quadrant

ZINFI Partner Management Software Named Leader in G2 Report ZINFI’s Partner Management Software Achieves G2 Leader Status in Summer 2020 Results with Very High Usability and Satisfaction Scores from Actual Users

Validated reviews from G2 user community and data aggregated from online sources and social networks rank ZINFI as #2 overall in satisfaction and #3 overall in usability

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website, recently released its Summer 2020 scores for Best Partner Management Software , ZINFI’s partner management software remains solidly in the “Leaders” quadrant. G2 scores are based on the responses of real, verified users from the G2 user community. Of 15 vendors with at least 21 reviews, ZINFI is one of only four earning an overall G2 score of 4.7 (out of 5) or higher. Current ZINFI usability scores from G2 users include a 9.5 score for Meets Requirements, 9.2 for Ease of Use, and 9.1 for Ease of Admin. Current ZINFI satisfaction scores include 98% for Quality of Support, 95% for Meets Requirements and 94% for Ease of Doing Business With.

“We are pleased to have once again earned exceptionally high scores from the G2 user community, and we are particularly gratified to see our ratings remain consistently high across multiple quarters, even as our competitors rise and fall,” said Sugata Sanyal, founder and CEO of ZINFI. “It’s nice to know actual users who interact with our platform daily are praising ZINFI for our ‘intuitive’ software, our ‘incredibly helpful’ support teams and our ‘professionalism, creativity and talent,’ but we aren’t about to rest on our laurels. ZINFI’s resolve to be the leading global provider of integrated partner management solutions is a strong as ever. Our comprehensive, modular solution integrates every facet of channel marketing automation, and we continue to refine our products and add new capabilities in response to market demand and feedback from our customers.”

G2 scores products and vendors based on reviews gathered from its user community and aggregate data from online sources and social networks. G2 applies a unique algorithm to this data to calculate customer satisfaction and market presence scores, taking into account factors like the recency of a review, the amount of feedback provided, attribution, whether the reviewer is a current user and community engagement with the review. ZINFI received five-star reviews from 65 of the 76 users who submitted reviews of its partner management software to G2.

ZINFI’s Unified Channel Management software encompasses state-of-the-art SaaS applications for partner relationship management, partner marketing management, partner sales management, partner portal management and portal administration management. These applications enable organizations selling via the channel to integrate the full spectrum of channel partner management activities—from recruitment, onboarding, training and certification to lead management, co-branded demand generation, sales performance and success, and on to fulfillment and renewal management. ZINFI’s modular design allows customers to enable and customize tools only as they need them to create solutions as simple or robust as their current business requirements.

ZINFI continues to attract broad recognition from both users and analysts for its innovation in channel management automation. In April 2020, ZINFI was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2020 report , earning perfect (5 out of 5) scores for “Product innovation roadmap,” “Pricing strategy,” “Supporting products and services” and “Number of employees.” The report cited ZINFI’s “commitment to modularity” as a key differentiator—which makes its platform suitable for both SMBs and large global manufacturers—and highlighted ZINFI’s “strong workflow and collaborations tools.” ZINFI was also named a leader in two previous Forrester reports: The Forrester Wave™: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2018 report , and The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management Q4 2018 report .

About G2

G2 , the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 680,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than one million people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights. Co-founded by the founder and former executives of SaaS leaders like BigMachines (acquired by Oracle) and SteelBrick (acquired by Salesforce) and backed by more than $100 million in capital, G2 aims to bring authenticity and transparency to the business marketplace. For more information, go to G2.com .

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. , a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, enables vendors and their channel partners to seamlessly collaborate in a virtual environment to achieve profitable growth on a global SaaS platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying a powerful virtual collaboration platform that has been rated #1 by leading analyst firms for simple to complex enterprise channels. ZINFI’s state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management (UCM) automation platform allows brands and their global partner networks to work together remotely throughout the entire partner lifecycle via three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, partner marketing management and partner sales management. ZINFI’s UCM is super easy to use and affordably priced, and it comes with a complete set of do-it-yourself tools in multiple languages.

