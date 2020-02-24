Ziopharm Oncology to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results on March 2, 2020

Breaking News
BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIOP), today announced that management will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, March 2, at 4:30 p.m. ET to provide a corporate update and discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

The call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-309-0618 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-661-378-9465 (international). The passcode for the conference call is 6773016. To access the live webcast or the subsequent archived recording, visit the “Investors” section of the Ziopharm website at www.ziopharm.com. The webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Company’s website for two weeks.

About Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.
Ziopharm Oncology is an immuno-oncology company focused on developing end-to-end cost-effective solutions using its non-viral Sleeping Beauty platform for TCR and CAR T-cell therapies and immune-stimulating gene therapy with Controlled interleukin 12 (IL-12). The Sleeping Beauty platform genetically modifies T cells with DNA plasmids to express TCRs to target neoantigens inside and outside hotspots for solid tumors and CAR to target CD19 for blood cancers using the Company’s RPM to produce and release CAR-T as soon as the day after gene transfer. The Sleeping Beauty platform is being advanced in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Eden BioCell. The Company is also developing its Controlled IL-12 platform, or Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus veledimex, as monotherapy and in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors to treat brain cancer, including in collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Ziopharm Contact:
Chris Taylor
VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
T: 617.502.1881
E: [email protected]

