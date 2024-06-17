Company building to nearly 29,000 addresses in first two markets alone; Missoula, Helena and Butte launches not far behind

Kirkland, Washington, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ziply® Fiber, home to America’s Fastest Home Internet, today announced a bold expansion throughout major cities in Montana, including both Billings and Great Falls, which both have new, ultra-high-speed, 100-percent fiber-optic networks ready for service to thousands of residential and business customers today. Installations are underway in Billings and will begin in Great Falls later this week. These are the first two cities of at least five in the state with brand new, state-of-the-art fiber infrastructure being built by Ziply Fiber, which previously had only offered service in the communities of Libby and Troy.

When construction is complete, Ziply Fiber’s new network will serve nearly 19,000 homes and businesses in Billings and nearly 10,000 addresses in Great Falls. Ziply Fiber is hard at work on network expansion efforts in Missoula, Helena and Butte, as well. The company expects to launch those markets, with an additional 26,000 addresses, in the next few months.

Residential customers in all fiber markets can access speeds ranging from 100 Mbps to 50 Gig (500 times faster and America’s Fastest Home Internet). All Ziply Fiber plans offer symmetrical download/upload speeds and the company’s entry-level Fiber 100 plan exceeds the minimum residential broadband speed required by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) with no contracts or data caps.

This means that as of today, both Billings and Great Falls now have the fastest household internet speeds in the nation. Customers at every speed tier can be confident they’re on the best and fastest network available, giving them great speed and reliable service for everything they want to do online today and into the future.

Residents and business owners can check for fiber availability at Ziplyfiber.com and sign up to be alerted when service is available at their location. Residential customers can switch to fiber internet for as little as $20 per month and receive a $50 bill credit for themselves and any new customer they refer. Details can be found at referafriend.ziplyfiber.com.

“Expansion in Montana has been a long time coming and I’m so thankful that the day is finally here,” said Harold Zeitz, CEO of Ziply Fiber. “I can’t tell you the number of people and business owners who have reached out to us asking when we’re coming and telling us stories of the limited options they have and what fast, reliable fiber will mean to them. Today we help fulfill that wish.”

What to Expect During Construction

Great Falls and Billings residents can learn more about the work Ziply Fiber is doing and what to expect during construction at ziplyfiber.com/fiber-construction/construction-process. Ziply Fiber’s goal is always to leave an area in a condition as good if not better than it was before construction. If residents notice something has been missed the company wants to know about it and asks that details be shared at ziplyfiber.com/new-fiber-locations/construction-process/construction-feedback.

The Many Benefits of Fiber Internet

Fiber internet, unlike other options like cable or satellite, provides the bandwidth and capacity to keep entire families streaming without interruption. Fiber provides symmetrical upload and download speeds and lower latency to easily power video conferencing and online gaming without lag and delivers the reliability to empower residents and businesses for decades.

Ziply Fiber offers many different service options for residents, including:

The entry level Fiber 100/100 plan, which provides all the reliability of fiber at great value for just $20/month.

All residential plans come with no data caps and no annual contracts.

Discounted pricing for telephone and qualified internet services to eligible low-income and Tribal households through the federal Lifeline program, Enhanced Tribal Benefit, and Tribal Link Up assistance. To learn more, please visit ziplyfiber.com/internet/community-discounts.

Ziply Fiber Investing in Billings and Great Falls, Montana

The work in Billings and Great Falls is part of Ziply Fiber’s commitment to invest hundreds of millions of dollars to build an advanced, 100-percent fiber network to both suburban and rural communities across the Northwest that have been underserved when it comes to internet access. The company believes that everyone should benefit from amazingly fast, game-changing internet, not just people in big cities. Ziply Fiber has been actively building fiber across the Northwest since June 2020 and continues to build and deploy new fiber-optic cables, local hubs, new offices, and new hardware to run the network as part of hundreds of projects across its 250,000-square-mile footprint. That’s how the company will deliver what its customers need and deserve as they learn, work, play and move into the future with ease.

Ziply Fiber’s primary service offerings are Fiber Internet and phone for residential customers, Business Fiber Internet and Ziply Voice services for small businesses, and a variety of Internet, networking, and voice solutions for enterprise customers. The company also continues to support Ziply Internet (DSL) customers, and its TV customers in Washington and Oregon. A full listing of products and services can be found at ziplyfiber.com.

About Ziply Fiber

Ziply Fiber is local in the Northwest, headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, and has major offices in Everett, Washington; Beaverton, Oregon; and Hayden, Idaho. Most of Ziply Fiber’s executive team, which consists of former executives from AT&T, CenturyLink, and Wave Broadband, either grew up in the Northwest or have spent the better part of 30 years living here. That local ownership and market familiarity is an important part of the company mindset and culture.

