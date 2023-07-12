Grows Team to Continue Serving Manufactured Home Buyers and Community Operators, Announces New VP of Sales

DALLAS, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Community-focused chattel lender, Zippy , announced the company has raised additional investment from Brand Foundry and repeat investors to drive further scalability and fuel the growing demand for manufactured home loans. Zippy’s growth trajectory positions the company on path to being one of the largest lenders in the manufactured housing industry, as the company celebrates their second year in business. Earlier this year, Zippy announced a Series A investment from Nashville-based FirstBank who partnered with Zippy to broaden opportunities for affordable homeownership and fulfill their shared mission to provide modern lending solutions for buyers of manufactured homes.

“Zippy’s relentless commitment to homebuyers and community operators, powered by their best-in-class technology, has positioned the company to be an anchor for the industry,” said Wesley Gottesman, Partner, Brand Foundry. “Zippy is providing an integral part of the equation to increase access to affordable housing by giving homebuyers more competitive financing options. We are thrilled to continue to support them in democratizing access to home ownership while pushing the entire manufactured housing industry forward. ”

Since its launch, Zippy has cemented partnerships with renowned owner-operators of manufactured home communities, which has played a pivotal role in fueling the company’s exponential growth. Zippy also announces the appointment of a new VP of Sales, Jesse Field, who joins Zippy’s team of determined, mission-focused, industry experts who share the unwavering commitment to solving the affordable housing crisis. Field, formerly of TrueCar, brings decades of extensive expertise in driving B2B2C growth and facilitating the transformation of businesses into publicly traded companies.

Zippy’s industry-first, cutting-edge platform is at the core of the company’s success. This investment will allow Zippy to continue on their initial success of providing community partners the technology needed to offer competitive loans to homebuyers. Through Zippy’s digital borrower portal, Community Home Sellers can manage their customers loan progress in real time, with the portal delivering new loan status updates, document requests, closing updates, and digital marketing tools. A similar experience for home buyers offers a digital borrower portal, a friendly loan officer guiding the process from start to finish, and a zippy-fast closing.

“We’re grateful to Wesley Gottesman and the Brand Foundry team for the support and commitment to Zippy’s mission from the beginning and betting on our vision and technology. None of these achievements would be possible without them [Brand Foundry and repeat investors], our customers, our team and our Community Operator partners,” said Ben Halliday, Zippy Co-Founder & CEO. “We’re excited to continue working with some of the best community operators in the space as we continue expanding to reach more states and forging new partnerships.”

“This investment will fuel Zippy’s expansion in both sales and engineering capabilities and allow us to expand our footprint across the country,” said Jordan Bucy, Zippy Co-Founder & COO. “We’re excited to strengthen our presence and offerings to increase more opportunities for affordable housing as we march toward the immense opportunity in front of us.”

Zippy currently offers manufactured home loans in 17 states including Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Oregon, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin, with plans to be in more than half of the country by the end of the year.

ABOUT ZIPPY:

Zippy is a fintech company offering fully digital, fast and seamless manufactured home loans. Through Zippy’s first-to-market full-stack digital lending platform, the company is providing an innovative solution for Manufactured Housing Community Operators and providing a modern and accessible experience for home buyers. Founded in 2021 by bankers-turned-community operators, CEO Ben Halliday, and President and COO, Jordan Bucy, Zippy’s team is composed of mission-driven seasoned industry professionals working to expand housing affordability through modern consumer lending solutions and innovative software for the modern community home seller.

