Zirconium Dioxide Market to cross USD 85 Million by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

99.5% purity zirconium dioxide market value from refractory purposes should surpass USD 17.5 million by the end of the predicted timeframe on account of significant diversification of steel sector and booming cement & glass industries.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

U.S. 99% based zirconium dioxide market demand regarding abrasive applications should witness a consumption of over 27.5 tons by 2025 pertaining to booming durable goods industry and rising investment in construction sector. It is extensively used in grinding wheels and coated abrasives, on account of its excellent toughness, hardness, ability to create new sharp edges under high pressure and durability. This substance is routinely used in cut-off wheel and bonded abrasives owing to its suitability for abusive applications and rapid cut rate. Increasing cleaning & maintenance activities, growing demand for automotive finishing, and commercial vehicles should promote market growth.

China zirconium dioxide 99.5% market size from ceramic applications is estimated to register about 4.5% gains by 2025 pertaining to increasing government funding for massive infrastructure projects and retail sector growth. Rising construction & renovation activities in transport infrastructure, airports, education institutes and hospitals should increase the requirement for ceramic tiles. Significant product innovations, strong economic growth, and growing ceramics demand from defense, heavy machinery and automotive industries should trigger market growth.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4318

Germany zirconium dioxide market for 99.5% purity should surpass USD 1 million by the end of the foreseeable period owing to booming medical ceramics industry. Growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, substantial product innovation and rising prevalence of osteoarthritis should drive domestic market growth. Increasing incidence of plastic surgeries, wound healing, knee and hip replacement procedures is likely to stimulate product demand. Growing customer confidence regarding artificial implants, significant growth in healthcare infrastructure and increasing consumer purchasing power should further fuel domestic market growth.

Showa Denko, American Elements, Saint-Gobain ZirPro, Zircomet, H.C. Stark, Alkane Resources, ATI, and TAM Ceramics are among the major industry participants in the zirconium dioxide market. Several manufacturers are engaging in strategic acquisition to strengthen their market position and achieve market growth in the ceramic tiles, aeronautics and automotive sectors.

Browse key industry insights spread across 175 pages with 251 market data tables and 21 figures & charts from the report, “Zirconium Dioxide Market Size By Purity (99% Purity [By Application {Ceramics, Refractory Purposes, Dental, Abrasives, Jewelry}], 99.5% Purity [By Application {Ceramics, Refractory Purposes, Dental, Abrasives, Jewelry]}), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Analysis, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/zirconium-dioxide-market

Global 99% purity market size with respect to jewelry applications exceeded USD 2.5 million in 2018 and should witness significant growth by 2025 owing to growing demand for branded items and online retail growth. It finds widespread usage as a diamond substitute owing to its comparatively low cost, high durability, and the capability to simulate various colors. Significant efforts by jewelry manufacturers to develop customer relationships through digital media, growing purchasing power and rising number of marriages are likely to fuel zirconium dioxide market revenue.

Global 99.5% purity zirconium dioxide market value from refractory purposes should surpass USD 17.5 million by the end of the predicted timeframe on account of significant diversification of steel sector and booming cement & glass industries. This material finds extensive usage in refractory bricks and ceramics in the glass industry pertaining to its high corrosion resistance, stability under thermal stress, mechanical strength and creep resistance. Growing residential construction sector, upsurge in automotive production and government policies promoting infrastructure investment should accelerate market growth.

Make an Inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4318

Browse Related Reports:

Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Size By Purity (Glycidyl Methacrylate <97% [By Application {Adhesives, Coatings, Plastics, Printing Ink, Ion Exchange Resins, Fiber Treatment Agent, Antistatic Additive, Electrical Laminates}, By End-Use {Manufacturing Units, Packaging Units}], Glycidyl Methacrylate >=97% [By Application {Adhesives, Coatings, Plastics, Printing Ink, Ion Exchange Resins, Fiber Treatment Agent, Antistatic Additive, Electrical Laminates}, By End-Use {Manufacturing Units, Packaging Units}]), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Analysis, Application Development, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/glycidyl-methacrylate-market

Decabromodiphenyl Ether Market Size By Purity (83% Purity, 97% Purity), By Material (Polyolefins, Polyvinylchloride, ABS, Polyurethane, Polypropylene), By End-Use (Electrical & Electronic Products, Wires & Cables, Computer & TV’s, Building & Construction Wires, Electric Insulation, Building & Construction Pipes, Textiles, Furniture Upholstery, Military Tents, Mattress), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/decabromodiphenyl-ether-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: [email protected] Web: https://www.gminsights.com