ZIYEN Energy CEO announced as keynote speaker at the leading Blockchain in Oil and Gas Event in Calgary Canada, February 11th-12th 2019

Presentation Title: Tokenizing the financial asset of an oil producing well on the blockchain

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alastair Caithness, Ziyen Inc. CEO has been invited to present at the annual Blockchain in Oil and Gas Canada Conference in Canada on February 11th & 12th 2020.

As the technological landscape evolves across all industries, blockchain technology is particularly brought to the forefront of the transformation as it aims to solve a variety of challenges facing companies as they try and comprehend the benefits and the magnitude of this technology. Companies from the following sectors will meet to discuss: emerging technologies, the digital transformation, information technology, solutions architecture, software engineering, all related to the oil and gas industry.

Alastair Caithness presentation will provide an overview of how to tokenize productive oil assets using permission-based blockchain technology, creating a liquid market for previously illiquid assets.

Ziyen Energy currently owns interests in oil assets based in Texas and the Illinois Basin, which covers Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. The equity of Ziyen Energy has been tokenized and issued as ZiyenCoin which is offered for sale as a Security Token pursuant to SEC Rule 506(c) of Regulation D.

Click link for more details about the event

Learn more about Ziyen Energy and ZiyenCoin by reading our 2019 Ziyen Inc. Corporate Overview.

If you would like a copy of the ZiyenCoin Security Token Offering (STO), then please email [email protected] or visit www.ziyen.com for more information.

About Ziyen Energy

Ziyen Energy. is a technology-driven energy company incorporated in the State of Wyoming, U.S.A. in April 2016. Originally formed as a software company providing information on the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, Ziyen specializes on business information, contracts, news and information by developing cutting edge procurement and supply chain software to provide clients with intelligence on industry specific government and private contracts. In addition, Ziyen Energy currently owns interests in oil assets based in Texas and the Illinois Basin, which covers Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. The equity of Ziyen Energy has been tokenized and issued as ZiyenCoin which is offered for sale as a Security Token pursuant to SEC Rule 506(c) of Regulation D.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements related to anticipated commencement of commercial production, targeted pricing, performance goals, and statements that otherwise relate to future periods are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC- specifically the most recent reports which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to the company on the date of this press release. Ziyen Inc. assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.

Contact:

Alastair Caithness

CEO

[email protected]

 

