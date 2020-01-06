Breaking News
Home / Top News / Ziyen Energy CEO Interviews President of Old Texas Land and Energy Corporation about the ZiyenCoin acquisition of 2% Non-Operated Working Interest in the Priour Oil Prospect, Saxet Field, Texas

Ziyen Energy CEO Interviews President of Old Texas Land and Energy Corporation about the ZiyenCoin acquisition of 2% Non-Operated Working Interest in the Priour Oil Prospect, Saxet Field, Texas

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

BOOM, IT’S ON THE BLOCKCHAIN PODCAST: Wayne ‘Ozzie’ Rea III,  joins Alastair Caithness to discuss in detail about oil tokenization of the Priour Oil Prospect.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the latest installment of  Ziyen Energy’s Podcast, BOOM! It’s on the Blockchain, Wayne ‘Ozzie’ Rea III, President of Old Texas Land and Energy Corporation discusses the difference between non-operated interest and operating interest as applied to oil assets.

Listen to the podcast – Also Featured in Apple and Google Podcast

Alastair Caithness, Ziyen Energy CEO, added:

“Our discussion gives investors insight into Ziyen Energy’s recent dealings with a historical company such as Old Texas Land and Energy. Ozzie discusses in detail about the Priour Prospect, Saxet Field, Texas and what specifically Ziyen Energy owns through our acquisition of 2% Non-Operated Working Interest for 2,900,000 ZiyenCoins.  Ozzie provides years of insight and we are looking forward to working on more projects with Old Texas Land and Energy Corporation in the future.”

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE PRIOUR OIL PROJECT

Learn more about Ziyen Energy and ZiyenCoin by reading our 2019 Ziyen Inc. Corporate Overview.

If you would like a copy of ZiyenCoin’s Security Token Offering (STO), email [email protected] or visit www.ziyen.com for more information.

About Ziyen Energy:

Ziyen Energy. is a technology-driven energy company incorporated in the State of Wyoming, U.S.A. in April 2016. Originally formed as a software company providing information on the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, Ziyen specializes on business information, contracts, news and information by developing cutting edge procurement and supply chain software to provide clients with intelligence on industry specific government and private contracts. In addition, Ziyen Energy currently owns interests in oil assets based in Texas and the Illinois Basin, which covers Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. The equity of Ziyen Energy has been tokenized and issued as ZiyenCoin which is offered for sale as a Security Token pursuant to SEC Rule 506(c) of Regulation D.

For more information visit www.ziyen.com

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements related to anticipated commencement of commercial production, targeted pricing, performance goals, and statements that otherwise relate to future periods are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to the company on the date of this press release. Ziyen Inc. assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.

Contact:

Alastair Caithness

Media Relations

[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.