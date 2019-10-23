Ziyen Inc. Announces the first acquisition of Oil and Gas Lease, 241 Acres in Rains County, Texas in Exchange for 2,300,000 ZiyenCoins

ZiyenCoin was the first Oil and Gas Security Token Offering launched under SEC Regulation D 506c

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ziyen Inc. has announced they have acquired their first oil lease in exchange for ZiyenCoin.

Located in Rains County, Texas and covering 241 acres of land, it is the first oil lease acquired solely through ZiyenCoin setting a precedent for future acquisitions Ziyen Inc. intends to pursue.

Alastair Caithness, Ziyen Inc. CEO,

“This is a pinnacle moment in the history of Ziyen Inc. as our vision to create a more sustainable and streamlined oil and gas industry is becoming a reality with the acquisition of our first oil lease in exchange for ZiyenCoin.

This will be the first of many acquisitions, and is another milestone for the company and we intend to acquire more oil and gas assets in North America and beyond.”

About Ziyen Inc.:

Ziyen Inc. is a technology-driven energy company Incorporated in the State of Wyoming, U.S.A. in April 2016. Originally formed as a software company providing information on the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, Ziyen Intel specializes on business information, contracts, news and information by developing cutting edge procurement and supply chain software to provide clients with intelligence on industry specific government and private contracts. Seeing a unique opportunity, the company strategically pivoted and created an Oil and Energy Company securing the first oil asset in 2017. Ziyen Energy was created to capitalize on information and opportunities in the oil and gas marketplace with the intent to produce oil in the U.S. with advanced extraction methods and technology implemented and guided by career experts in the oil and gas industry. Ziyen intends to produce oil by securing and developing smaller, marginal oil fields in the U.S. that have been otherwise overlooked by major oil companies yet still provide multi-million- dollar yield potential. Ziyen Energy currently has 18 oil assets based in the Illinois Basin, which covers Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. ZiyenCoin is a new division created by Ziyen Inc., which will focus on Oil Blockchain and work with leading industry leaders to develop new technology to cut oil and energy costs. Given the data-intensive opportunities available through the growth of the Internet, the Oil Industry sees blockchain as an important vessel to carry the industry’s data transformation forward. ZiyenCoin is filed under the same regulation, as JPM Morgan’s, JPM Coin, 506c Security Token Offering.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements related to anticipated commencement of commercial production, targeted pricing, performance goals, and statements that otherwise relate to future periods are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC- specifically the most recent reports which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to the company on the date of this press release. Ziyen Inc. assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.

