Ziyen Inc. digital token now issued on the Ethereum blockchain

Etherscan recommended as the best BlockExplorer to track the progress of ZiyenCoin

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ziyen Inc., a leading oil and energy technology company, announced another milestone as the first digital tokens, ZiyenCoins, have been issued on the Ethereum blockchain.

All transactions with ZiyenCoins are available to be tracked on Etherscan, which is viewed as the leading BlockExplorer for the Ethereum blockchain.

A BlockExplorer is a search engine that allows users to easily lookup, confirm and validate transactions that have taken place on the Ethereum Blockchain.

Click the link below to view ZiyenCoin Digital Token on Etherscan.io

https://etherscan.io/token/0x4a54057bc028d71d4291946d73f5494e8b663bae

Alastair Caithness, Ziyen Inc. CEO, added, “We have seen the first digital tokens issued on the Ethereum blockchain and could not be more excited for the future of Ziyen Inc.

“For our shareholders and future investors, we at Ziyen recommend utilizing Etherscan, as not only the original but best BlockExplorer for the Ethereum network to track the development of ZiyenCoin.

“We will now begin the process of tokenizing our very own oil assets with the intention to create an energy trading platform that will encourage widespread adoption of security tokens and will launch a new ecosystem of oil and energy trading on the blockchain.”

Learn more about Ziyen Inc. and ZiyenCoin by reading our 2019 Ziyen Inc. Corporate Overview.

If you would like a copy of ZiyenCoin’s Security Token Offering (STO), then please email [email protected] or visit www.ziyen.com for more information.

About Ziyen Inc.:
Ziyen Inc. is a technology-driven energy company, Incorporated in the State of Wyoming, U.S.A. in April 2016. Originally formed as a software company providing information on the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, Ziyen Intel specializes on business information, contracts, news and information by developing cutting edge procurement and supply chain software to provide clients with intelligence on industry specific, government, and private contracts. Seeing a unique opportunity, the company strategically pivoted and created an Oil and Energy Company securing the first oil asset in 2017. Ziyen Energy was created to capitalize on information and opportunities in the oil and gas marketplace with the intent to produce oil in the U.S. with advanced extraction methods and technology implemented and guided by career experts in the oil and gas industry. Ziyen intends to produce oil by securing and developing smaller, marginal oil fields in the U.S. that have been otherwise overlooked by major oil companies yet still provide multi-million-dollar yield potential.

Ziyen Energy currently has 18 oil assets based in the Illinois Basin, which covers Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. ZiyenCoin is a new division created by Ziyen Inc., which will focus on Oil Blockchain and work with leading industry leaders to develop new technology to cut oil and energy costs. Given the data-intensive opportunities available through the growth of the Internet, the Oil Industry sees blockchain as an important vessel to carry the industry’s data transformation forward. ZiyenCoin is set up to be the first Oil & Energy Security Token Offering (STO) to be compliant by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), creating a fully trackable and unencumbered worldwide movement of digital currency in concert with blockchain supply chain management and the certainty of blockchain verified contracting. ZiyenCoin is filed under the same regulation as JPM Morgan’s JPM Coin, 506c Security Token Offering. For more information visit www.ziyen.com.

Forward Looking Statements:
Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements related to anticipated commencement of commercial production, targeted pricing, performance goals, and statements that otherwise relate to future periods are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC- specifically the most recent reports which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to the company on the date of this press release. Ziyen Inc. assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.

Contact:
Edward Alontaga
Media Relations
[email protected]

