Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ZL Tech Named a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving

ZL Tech Named a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Platform delivers a unified approach to data governance, designed to enable digital transformation and convert information into insight

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZL Tech, a premier information governance provider, has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving. The Magic Quadrant, an influential analyst report published yearly by Gartner, categorizes companies based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute. The Leaders Quadrant represents the strongest vendors across vision and execution, taking into consideration data management, search, e-discovery, and compliance capabilities among other factors.

With 16 years of consecutive acknowledgment, ZL Tech is the longest standing vendor in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving. Given the industry’s reputation for changing players, unsuccessful acquisitions and integrations, and solution sunsetting, consistency is of particular interest as it has a significant impact on customers’ long-term success and the viability of their governance strategies.

“Enterprise data scattered across the globe can be both a minefield and a goldmine,” said Kon Leong, CEO of ZL Technologies. “Being named a leader by Gartner reflects our enablement of customers to keep pace with governance requirements while realizing the significant business value that can be extracted through analytics.”

ZL Tech solves new technology challenges by enabling management across enterprise data repositories and presenting a singular, manageable view of all data. Innovative capabilities added to the platform in the past year include:

  • Management of Microsoft Teams content, ensuring governance and compliance over this massive new source of data as companies go remote
  • Groundbreaking new compliance functionality that reduces false positives and dramatically decreases review time while more precisely identifying violations
  • Integration and optimization of new cloud technologies, such as Microsoft Azure, to enable digital transformation

Click here to learn more about ZL Tech’s information management platform.

About ZL Technologies, Inc.

ZL Tech’s centralized information governance platform enables organizations to manage all enterprise content and satisfy corporate needs for data privacy, file analytics, eDiscovery, records management, and FINRA and GDPR compliance. ZL Tech‘s unique differentiator is its unified architecture which consolidates all applications and billions of documents under one platform, thus eliminating today’s fractured data silos which significantly raise operating costs and increase legal risk. With a proven track record of serving Global 500 customers, ZL Tech is a technology leader in harnessing big data for strategic advantage. For more information, please visit www.zlti.com

Media Contact
Cori Kendrick
PAN Communications
[email protected]
617-502-4330

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.