ZL Technologies Announces In-Place Records Management Functionality

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

New capabilities provide organizations with unprecedented flexibility in managing business records

MILPITAS, Calif., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZL Technologies, Inc. (ZL), a leader in information governance, today announced the availability of in-place records management functionality for file shares, SharePoint sites, and other employee-created data. The update offers organizations the unique ability to apply retention policies to enterprise data sources and classify records without the traditionally required step of moving data into a separate repository.

A robust method of record identification and defensible deletion has become a critical need as a much wider variety of data can be considered a potential business record than in years past. Additionally, GDPR and other upcoming privacy legislation make the cost of mismanaged data steeper than ever before. Along with these new risks, the expanding scope of the information management landscape now requires advanced functionality that previous approaches to managing business records cannot offer.

While ZL was previously able to set retention and deletion policies in-place, the new update allows for significantly more advanced in-place management that suits the needs of organizations with highly complex retention and regulatory environments. Users can apply event- and metadata-based triggers to files using a variety of classifications as well as allow RIM professionals to manually classify data.

ZL’s records management solution has received DoD 5015.02 certification and is used by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).

To illustrate the increased need for in-place records management in the modern business environment, ZL Customer Success Manager Sarah Edgar will deliver a webinar on Thursday, June 20th titled “The Shift Towards In-Place Records Management”.

About ZL Technologies, Inc.

ZL Technologies’ centralized information governance platform enables organizations to manage all enterprise content and satisfy corporate needs for data privacy, file analytics, e-discovery, records management, and regulatory compliance. ZL’s unique differentiator is its unified architecture which consolidates data management of all applications and billions of documents under one platform, thus eliminating today’s fractured data silos which significantly raise operating costs and increase legal risk. With a proven track record of serving Global 500 customers, ZL has emerged as a technology leader in harnessing big data for governance and strategic advantage. For more information, please visit www.zlti.com.

