Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ZmBIZI Launches America’s First Smartphone with Inbuilt SmartPOS in L.A.

ZmBIZI Launches America’s First Smartphone with Inbuilt SmartPOS in L.A.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

The innovative, minority-owned telecom company with a strong social purpose, kicks off a Visa-supported pilot program, empowering underserved small businesses, micro merchants, creators and entrepreneurs across the city with TAP and PAY™; The ZmBIZI Z1 smartphone also features THX Spatial Audio sound, Gesture Active Video technology and a patented ecosystem that respects the value of users’ time by rewarding them with cash

ZmBIZI’s TAP and PAY™ smartphone in action at L.A.’s famous Wings N’ Waffles foodtruck.

The minority-owned telecom with a strong social purpose mission is giving its phone to small business owners in diverse communities around L.A. as part of a Visa-supported pilot program. More info at www.zmbizi.com/#tapandpay.

The minority-owned telecom with a strong social purpose mission is giving its phone to small business owners in diverse communities around L.A. as part of a Visa-supported pilot program. More info at www.zmbizi.com/#tapandpay.

ZmBIZI brings TAP and PAY™ to L.A.’s small business owners.

Kori Nicole Beauty in the San Fernando Valley shown participating in ZmBIZI's pilot program supported by Visa. The minority-owned telecom is working with small business owners in diverse communities across Los Angeles. To get involved go to www.zmbizi.com/#tapandpay.

Kori Nicole Beauty in the San Fernando Valley shown participating in ZmBIZI’s pilot program supported by Visa. The minority-owned telecom is working with small business owners in diverse communities across Los Angeles. To get involved go to www.zmbizi.com/#tapandpay.

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZmBIZI (zam-bee-zee) announced today the launch of its TAP and PAY™ Visa-supported pilot program for the first Smartphone with inbuilt SmartPOS in the U.S.—in turn creating a revolutionary new category within Mobile Telecoms. In keeping with its mission to empower underserved communities, the minority-owned, culture-focused U.S. startup has selected a group of a dozen small business owners within a pre-defined set of merchant categories that reflect Los Angeles’ best traits: diversity, creativity and drive. The pilot program will begin to expand immediately and ZmBIZI is accepting applications within select merchant categories at tap@zmbizi.com.

“Los Angeles is exactly the kind of thriving metropolis that inspired us to create ZmBIZI,” said Alpesh Patel, Co-Founder of ZmBIZI. “The creative drive, the rich culture, the entrepreneurial ecosystem and spirit that has changed the world many times over—it can’t be constrained by the usual phones and plans. We see you, and we’re here to put financial control and new possibilities in your hands. Getting paid ‘on the go’ is the new way of working, as increasing mobile productivity empowers people and increases community wealth “ 

Vendors participating in the Los Angeles program include Wings N’ Waffles, the Black-owned foodtruck phenomenon that has fed P. Diddy, Reese Witherspoon, Ty Dolla $ign, A$AP Rocky and more; True Barbershop, the latino-owned grooming powerhouse in the San Fernando Valley, and Kori Nicole Beauty in Northridge. More vendors represent the pet grooming, coffee, auto repair and cosmetic industries across multi-cultural communities.

Each selected participant will receive the Dual SIM Android-based ZmBIZI Z1 smartphone, capable of accepting payments via customers physically tapping their contactless enabled cards or Apple Pay and Google pay wallets on the back of the ZmBIZI smartphone without the need for any additional, cumbersome hardware. Payments taken are then credited to the merchant’s bank account within a few hours. The ZmBIZI Z1 Smartphone with its Super App ecosystem—a suite of preloaded applications including Fintech, HealthTech and AdTech offerings is “The Phone that Pays you.” It is currently available online at  https://zmbizi.com/pages/payments

To apply to become a pilot merchant contact tap@zmbizi.com.

For media inquiries, photos, or to arrange a demo of the ZmBIZI Z1, contact owen@thoughtgangmedia.com

About ZmBIZI

ZmBIZI (pronounced zam-bee-zee) is an amalgamation of letters inspired by the great African river, Zambezi—an ecosystem that nourishes millions. The letters contained within include BIZ—as it is a business tool—and IZI—as it is extremely easy to use. The minority-owned startup is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. For more information: www.zmbizi.com/#tapandpay

 

Attachments

  • ZmBIZI’s TAP and PAY™ smartphone in action at L.A.’s famous Wings N’ Waffles foodtruck.
  • ZmBIZI brings TAP and PAY™ to L.A.’s small business owners. 
CONTACT: ZmBIZI
owen@thoughtgangmedia.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.