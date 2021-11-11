(ZME) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Zhangmen Education Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against Zhangmen Education Inc. (“Zhangmen”) (NYSE: ZME) and its officers and directors for violations of federal securities laws.

Zhangmen is a leading online education company in China focused on providing personalized online courses to K-12 students.

The company commenced its initial public offering (“IPO”) on June 8, 2021, selling 3.6 million American depositary shares (“ADSs”) priced at $11.50 per share. Since the IPO, the price of Zhangmen’s ADSs has plummeted, closing at $1.68 per share on November 10, 2021.

Johnson Fistel’s investigation seeks to determine whether the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its June 2021 IPO misrepresented Zhangmen’s business, operations, and outlook.

If you purchased Zhangmen ADSs, have information that could assist in this investigation (including past employees and others), or if you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [ Click here to join this action ].

