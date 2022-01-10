Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ZNGA Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Acquisition of Zynga by Take-Two Interactive Software

ZNGA Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Acquisition of Zynga by Take-Two Interactive Software

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

MONSEY, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating whether the directors of Zynga, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA) (“Zynga”) acted in the best interests of ZNGA shareholders in approving the proposed acquisition of Zynga by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTWO) (“Take-Two”). If you remain a ZNGA shareholder and have questions about your legal rights, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your options at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/zynga/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

Why is there an investigation?
On January 10, 2022, before the markets opened, Take-Two announced that it plans to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Zynga for $9.86 per share, comprised of $3.50 in cash and $6.36 in shares of Take-Two common stock. The deal has already been approved by the board of directors of both companies.

Wohl & Fruchter’s investigation concerns whether Zynga’s board acted in the best interests of ZNGA shareholders in approving the acquisition by Take-Two, including whether the acquisition price, and mix of cash and common stock adequately compensates ZNGA shareholders, and whether all information regarding approval of the transaction has been fully disclosed. According to CNBC’s David Faber, Zynga is said to not have engaged in a sales/auction process before agreeing to the acquisition by Take-Two.

Further, based on twelve Wall Street analysts offering 12-month price targets for Zynga in the last 3 months, the average price target is $10.63, with a high forecast of $13.00, both of which are above the proposed acquisition price of $9.86. Moreover, MKM Partners, a premier research firm, recently named Zynga as a top pick for 2022 because “Zynga is well set up for double-digit bookings growth in 2022 paced by new game releases and contributions from the recent acquisitions. In addition, we see an attractive FCF story building over the next 24-months as the company is approaching the last of its M&A related earnout payments in 1Q22.”

About Wohl & Fruchter
Wohl & Fruchter LLP, with offices in New York City and Monsey, has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:
Wohl & Fruchter LLP
Joshua E. Fruchter
Toll Free 866.833.6245
alerts@wohlfruchter.com
www.wohlfruchter.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.