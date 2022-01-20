Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Zoe Announces Their Partnership with Exencial Wealth Advisors

Zoe Announces Their Partnership with Exencial Wealth Advisors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

Zoe Financial & Exencial Wealth

Zoe Financial & Exencial Wealth

Zoe Financial & Exencial Wealth

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zoe, a digital platform that accelerates wealth creation through exceptional client experience and innovative technology, announced today one of their 2021 partnerships. The registered independent advisory firms (RIAs) that join Zoe are qualified and vetted prior to joining the Network. This is how the company ensures having the right interest-aligned advisors to connect clients with. 

One of 2021’s additions to the Zoe Network was Exencial Wealth Advisors, a firm that works under the philosophy that integrated financial advice is better than fragmented strategies. Their advisors take into account each client’s whole financial picture, including investment, planning, taxes, estate, and risk altogether to create a robust, personalized wealth management plan. Moreover, the firm has a process referred to as ‘E3’, which consists of going through the stages of evaluation, execution, and evolution to bring each of their client’s financial plans to life. 

With almost two decades of experience in the financial industry and 10 locations across the country, Exencial Wealth Advisors services more than 2,500 clients and accounts for $4.3 Billion in assets under management (AUM). Excellence and accountability are two of the main values that each of their advisors works by and all of them are passionate about helping clients formulate plans to achieve their purposes. Clients can connect with advisors from Exencial through Zoe.

“It is a great honor and privilege to be part of Zoe’s Network. It has enabled us to meet great prospective clients and broadened our scope to help even more people connect their financial plans with the ‘why’ that drives their lives,” said Monica Sipes, CFP®, CIMA®, Exencial Wealth Advisors’ Partner and Senior Wealth Advisor.

Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA®, Zoe’s Founder & CEO said, “Exencial Wealth Advisors has been a great addition to Zoe. They provide the highest quality service to each and every one of the clients they are connecting with. RIAs such as Exencial help Zoe unravel wealth management’s uncertainty and provide support to clients seeking honest advice to plan strategically and execute successfully.”

Learn more about Zoe at www.zoefin.com 

Learn more about Exencial Wealth Advisors at https://exencialwealth.com

About Zoe 

Zoe was founded with one mission: to accelerate wealth creation through exceptional client service and innovative technology. The company’s human experts, alongside powerful technology, remove the friction from working with a financial advisor. Through Zoe’s platform, you will be matched with Zoe Certified Financial Advisors across the United States, based on your unique financial situation and objectives. Zoe’s thoughtfully curated network of interest-aligned financial advisors and financial planners includes only the top 5% in the country. 

Contact: press@zoefin.com

Related Images

Image 1: Zoe Financial & Exencial Wealth

Zoe Financial & Exencial Wealth

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Zoe Financial & Exencial Wealth

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.