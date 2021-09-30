Zoe Financial Announces Its Partnership With Wealth Management Firm Perigon

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zoe Financial, a digital marketplace with a meticulously curated network of independent fiduciary advisors, announced a new partnership today with Perigon Wealth Management. Zoe was designed to connect clients with the best advisors in their area; the network of independent, fiduciary financial advisors includes only the top 5% in the country. All advisors are vetted thoroughly to ensure that they are best-in-class. 

Through the Zoe Network, you will now be able to match with Perigon Wealth Management advisors. Perigon is a firm specializing in holistic wealth solutions. Their goal is anticipating your life events to reflect how you want to make an impact with your investments, in order to create your own path to financial freedom. Their unique and personalized approach sets them apart from other advisors. 

The firm, based in San Francisco and New York, currently holds 23 advisors servicing 2,412 accounts amounting to $2.6 billion in AUM. “Through our partnership with Zoe, we believe we can continue growing the number of people we empower, with a partner firm that is client-centric and aligns with the three beliefs we infuse in everything we do: positivity, authenticity, and accountability,said Philip Hart, founder of Perigon. 

Andres Garcia-Amaya, CEO of Zoe Financial, stated his excitement for this partnership as well, “We believe that this partnership will be of tremendous value, Perigon has a client-centric model that creates strategies based on client’s goals and values. Adding them to our network will – without a doubt – ensure we continue servicing our clients with quality and hyper-personalized services,” stated Garcia-Amaya. 

Learn more about Zoe Financial at www.zoefin.com

Learn more about Perigon Wealth Management at www.perigonwealth.com

About Zoe Financial 

Zoe Financial was founded with one mission: to empower consumers to make better financial decisions. The company’s algorithm removes the friction from choosing a financial advisor, offering a technology-driven marketplace that provides matches based on your unique financial objectives and connects you with Zoe Certified Financial Advisors across the United States. Zoe’s thoughtfully curated network of the best independent, fiduciary, commission-free financial advisors and financial planners includes only the top 5% in the country.

Contact: [email protected]

