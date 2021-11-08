Zogby Strategies Poll Indicates Almost Three-Fifths of Parents Select ‘My Body My Choice’ Over Government Mandates says Children’s Health Defense

Washington, DC, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A new Zogby Strategies online poll of 1,007 American parents with children under the age 12, commissioned by Children Health Defense (CHD), reveals Americans side with the old maxim, all politics is local, as strong majorities choose personal sovereignty over national mandates.

A key question, “Should it be up to the parent(s)/guardian or school district whether or not your child should wear a mask throughout the school day?” resulted in a plurality of parents (48%) saying they should have the ultimate say vs. 42% who said the school district should make that call.

As more workers take to the streets over what is fast becoming a top issue – vaccine mandates – the poll reveals while 61% of American parents of children under the age of 12 have received the COVID-19 vaccine, a substantial majority do not agree with government mandates.

Another question, “Which of the following statements comes closer to your viewpoint? Statement A: Whether I decide to take the vaccine or not, It’s my body, my choice. Statement B: Government authorities are correct to mandate the vaccine to Americans, even those who seek exemptions.” showed that almost 2 to 1 (57% to 33%) of parents of young children select personal choice over public health mandates.

The poll also asked about a variety of workers, and which side the respondents agree with:

For each of the following cases, please tell us whether you agree more with “my body, my choice” or government requiring [workers] to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Police officers – 53% selected My body, my choice over 38% who side with Government requiring police officers…

Health care workers – 51% selected My body, my choice vs. over 42% who side with Government requiring healthcare workers…

Teachers – 53% selected My body, my choice over 39% who side with Government requiring teachers…

Truck drivers – 57% selected My body, my choice over 31% who side with Government requiring truck drivers…

Airline employees – 52% selected My body, my choice over 40% who agree with Government requiring airline employees…

“Americans know the difference between leadership and bullying,” says CHD board chair and lead counsel Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “It’s not surprising that they overwhelmingly disapprove of the governmental attempts to force their children to submit to unwanted and risky medical interventions with experimental, zero liability vaccines.”

The online poll of 1,000 American parents with children under the age of 12 has an overall sampling error of +/- 3.2 percentage points. Subgroups have a higher margin of error.

###

Children’s Health Defense is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Its mission is to end childhood health epidemics by working aggressively to eliminate harmful exposures, hold those responsible accountable, and establish safeguards to prevent future harm. For more information, visit ChildrensHealthDefense.org.

CONTACT: Rita Shreffler Children's Health Defense 202-599-1461 rita.shreffler@childrenshealthdefense.org