Zoho Opens New Office in McAllen, Bringing Tech-Focused Career Opportunities and Business Growth to South Texas

Latest Expansion into the Rio Grande Valley Underscores Zoho’s Commitment to Transnational Localism by Delivering Region-Specific Business and Community Investment

Zoho’s McAllen Office A look at the outside of Zoho’s new office in McAllen, TX

McAllen, Texas, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, today announced the opening of a new office in the city of McAllen, Texas. Currently home to 25 employees—with plans to double headcount by next year—the McAllen office will continue to support the local community and economy by providing new employment paths and business opportunities in the tech sector. Current McAllen-based employees were hired recently. This is Zoho’s third office in Texas and the first that is located in the Rio Grande Valley. Establishing an office in McAllen demonstrates the company’s ongoing commitment to bringing value and service to markets and residents located outside of congested and expensive metropolitan cities around the world.

“We see people move from smaller cities and towns for opportunities, which often forces them to leave their hometowns, their families and community, and where they put down roots, because the ‘best’ jobs are typically located in large, expensive cities. It’s an incredibly difficult decision to make for most people,” said Raju Vegesna, Chief Evangelist at Zoho. “That’s why at Zoho, opening offices like in McAllen is important to us. It brings opportunity to people, not the other way around. This gives individuals the power to maintain, support and giveback to the community and lifestyle they most cherish, all the while having access to a great job that can support both.”

Zoho analyzes several factors before opening any new office, including quality of life for employees, safety, healthcare, cost of living, strength of the local education system, and most importantly, culture. These were primary drivers behind the company’s decision to move its US headquarters to Del Valle, Texas, and open the New Braunfels office. McAllen easily checks all these boxes as well, with its high availability of talent, multiple colleges, growth potential, and distinct cultural identity that resonates with the Zoho culture.

The city of McAllen and Zoho have worked closely beginning in 2021. Since then, the company has partnered with city leaders to grow its presence and impact on the surrounding community, ultimately demonstrating a strong use case for Zoho’s Transnational Localism effort.

“For the City of McAllen, working with Zoho to provide excellent job opportunities for our local residents will not only boost the quality of life for them, but also our entire community. This is a win-win for us all,” said McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos. “As McAllen continues to work with our institutions of higher learning to educate our workforce and diversify the types of jobs available in our city, companies will continue to see the value of opening offices right here in McAllen.”

“It is rare to see city officials and local economic development teams strive to improve the local community by bringing jobs,” Vegesna continues. “Working with the city of McAllen has been a breath of fresh air and it is their passion towards improving the community and bringing jobs to the valley that drove us in this direction. We hope to see this collaboration continue and we hope to be an asset to this amazing community.”

Zoho is actively hiring in two of their Texas offices in McAllen and New Braunfels. Those interested in applying can find open positions here.

