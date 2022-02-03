Zoho Workplace Touts Consecutive Years of Exceptional Growth and Record Migrations from Competitor Suites

Amidst the ongoing migration from Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 due to pricing changes, Zoho achieves unprecedented growth for Workplace, its collaboration and communication platform

Austin, Texas, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zoho Corporation, a global technology company offering the most comprehensive suite of business software applications in the industry, today announced that its cloud office and communications suite, Workplace, now serves more than 16 million users globally. The company attributes this substantial growth to increasing business demand for contextual applications with utmost standards for user privacy as well as rising costs from other collaboration platform providers. Since the start of the pandemic, Zoho Workplace adoption has accelerated as businesses of all sizes transitioned to digital-forward, remote work.

Record-Breaking Growth

In 2021, Zoho Workplace experienced 34% year-to-year growth, with more than 40% of the new migrations coming from Google and Microsoft. Momentum was strong across all segments, with the SMB customer base increasing 40%, Mid-Sized surging 36%, and Enterprises expanding by more than 20%. Within days of Google’s announcement that it would be ending the free edition of Workspace in January 2022, Zoho’s Workplace platform experienced a 120% increase in migrations from Google-hosted domains. Demand for Workplace has been driven by the harsh realities of the pandemic, which continues to impact the growth and revenue of businesses globally. Unforeseen hikes in operational costs to support collaboration is making it more difficult for these businesses to recover and thrive.

No Surprises

“Zoho is unique amongst its productivity suite competitors for not rolling out a cost increase for 2022, nor removing their freemium offerings,” commented Thomas Randall, Senior Research Analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. “Other providers have justified price add-ons and increases to reflect the additional value they believe their customers have received over the pandemic for using their tools. Yet freemium offerings and price consistency have been central for many customers and businesses to stay afloat during lockdowns. Now that such offerings are in short supply, Zoho will likely see increased demand for their Workplace services as customers seek strong ROI for productivity and collaboration software.”

“Persistent long term execution has been a hallmark of Zoho, and our investment in Zoho Workplace attests to that. The market has seen vendors offering hundreds of seats for free to gain market share and eventually pulling the plug,” said Raju Vegesna, Chief Evangelist, Zoho Corporation. “All along, Zoho Workplace has been consistent in delivering customer value and continued high speed of innovation. Our ad-free approach and respect towards user privacy will be a pleasant surprise to users coming from alternative ‘free’ services.”

Everything in One Place Pays Off

Contextual collaboration apps that are embedded within business applications provide additional benefits. “Using Zoho Workplace, we have been able to close 12% more business, as well as grow services with our largest client,” said Marc Fishman, Director of Sales and Marketing for Call Center Sales Pro. “The ability for our agents and senior staff to seamlessly communicate without forcing multiple open tabs and systems being open allows CCSP to always speed-to-lead—being able to keep us responsive to our customers and accountable to supervisors. This has been crucial to our success in navigating the forever shifting and fast-changing B2B space.”

Pricing

Zoho Workplace is available in three editions: Standard is $3 per user per month. Premium is $6 per user per month. Zoho Mail is $1 per user per month. For more information, please visit: https://www.zoho.com/workplace/

Zoho Privacy Pledge

Zoho respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. More than 75 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho everyday to run their businesses, including Zoho itself. For more information, please visit: https://www.zoho.com/privacy-commitment.html

About Zoho

With 50+ apps in nearly every major business category, including sales, marketing, customer support, accounting and back-office operations, and an array of productivity and collaboration tools, Zoho Corporation is one of the world’s most prolific technology companies.

Zoho is privately held and profitable with more than 10,000 employees. Zoho is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with international headquarters in Chennai, India. Additional offices are in the United States, India, Japan, China, Canada, Singapore, Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. For more information, please visit www.zoho.com/

Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace are trademarks of their respective companies.

