Zomedica Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Results

July 30, 2021

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company creating point-of-care diagnostics products for companion animals, today announced the voting results of its 2021 Annual Virtual-Only Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on July 30, 2021.

At the Meeting, the Company’s shareholders approved the items of business as follows:

  • Election of Jeffrey Rowe, Robert Cohen, Johnny D. Powers, Rodney Williams, Chris MacLeod and Christopher Wolfenberg as directors; and
  • Appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the auditors of the Company and authorization of the board of directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.

Additional information regarding the voting on these matters will be filed separately by the Company on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov).

About Zomedica
Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American: ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for dogs and cats by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica’s product portfolio will include innovative diagnostics and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. It is Zomedica’s mission to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
PCG Advisory
Kirin Smith, President
[email protected]
+1 646.863.6519

 

