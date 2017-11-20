Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. Registration Statement Declared Effective by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Breaking News
ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (TSX-V:ZOM) (NYSE American:ZOM) (Zomedica or the Company), a veterinary pharmaceutical and health care solutions company, today announced that its registration statement on Form S-1 has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Zomedica’s common shares will commence trading on the NYSE American under the symbol “ZOM” at market open on November 21, 2017. The Company will retain its listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V).  

The Company’s registration statement on Form S-1 relates to the resale or other disposition of 77,594,433 common shares by the selling shareholders named therein. The offering of the common shares is only being made by means of a written prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities covered by the registration statement, nor shall there be any offer or sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Zomedica
With U.S. operations based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica is a veterinary pharmaceutical and health care solutions company creating products for companion animals (canine, feline and equine) by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica is developing a diversified portfolio to include diagnostics, devices, innovative drugs, and drug-delivery technologies. With a team comprised of clinical veterinary professionals, it is Zomedica’s mission to give veterinarians the opportunity to lower costs, increase productivity, and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

Reader Advisory
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships; risks pertaining to permits and licensing, intellectual property infringement risks, risks relating to future clinical trials, regulatory approvals, safety and efficacy of our products, the use of our product, intellectual property protection and the other risk factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Investor Relations Contact
Shameze Rampertab, CPA, CA
[email protected]
+1 647.283.3630

PCG Advisory Group
Kirin Smith, COO
[email protected]
+1 646.863.6519
www.pcgadvisory.com

Media Contact
Andrea Eberle
[email protected]
+1 734.369.2555

