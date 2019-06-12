Zomedica to Present at Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM) (TSX-V: ZOM), a veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, today announced that it will present at the Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 4:10 p.m. EDT.

Chief Financial Officer Shameze Rampertab, CPA, CA, will provide an overview of Zomedica’s business during his presentation at the conference and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with registered investors.

Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Time: 4:10 p.m. EDT

Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY

Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a live webcast of the presentation by visiting Zomedica’s website at http://investors.zomedica.com . A replay of the audio webcast and a copy of the presentation will be accessible on the Zomedica website following the events.

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American: ZOM) (TSX-V: ZOM) is a veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company creating products for companion animals (canine, feline, and equine) by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica’s product portfolio will include novel diagnostics and innovative therapeutics that emphasize patient health and practice health. With a team that includes clinical veterinary professionals, it is Zomedica’s mission to give veterinarians the opportunity to lower costs, increase productivity, and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com .

Follow Zomedica

Email Alerts: http://investors.zomedica.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zomedica

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zomedica/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/zomedica

Reader Advisory

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

Investor Relations Contact

Shameze Rampertab, CPA, CA

[email protected]

+1 647.283.3630

PCG Advisory Group

Kirin Smith, COO

[email protected]

+1 646.863.6519

Media Contact

Christy Penka

[email protected]

+1 734.369.2555