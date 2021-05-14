Breaking News
NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The first technology release to Earthlings will be an automated cryptocurrency trading bot called zDrones v1.0. After observing the incredible opportunity that blockchain and crypto offer to evolve society on planet Earth, it’s decided to synthesize the best A.I.s to help assist humans to achieve enormous financial gains in future industry markets.

zDrone v1.0 will be planet Earth’s first Smart NFT trading bot, an NFT that is smart because it is compatible and integratable with the ZooBDoo interface for humans, complete with primary functions that include algorithmic/automated trading, staking rewards and more. It will limit the supply of this Smart NFT to offer incredible rewards for our early adopters and contactees.

zDrone Smart NFT holders become zBot Lords in the ZooBDoo ecosystem. A zBot Lord earns rewards when their zDrone(s) are staked. The platform’s fundamental architecture is designed around gamification principles (rankings, rewards, team work, competitions). This will create a healthy ecosystem for our users to engineer the best trading strategies possible, a win-win for all Earthlings.

As a zBot Lord, you will earn rewards when users stake (activate) your zDrone (in ZooBDoo Ecosystem Tokens or $ZBD). You will also have the opportunity to get ranked, win rewards and earn, and you can auction your custom settings or Algos as Smart NFTs. Plus, $ZBD is compatible with all industry leading exchanges, including: Binance, Coinbase Pro, Kraken, and Bitfinex.

The primary source of energy is obtained from $ZBD, a precious material found throughout the cryptoverse. In the star system, this material is used both as a source of energy and form of currency. The $ZBD is at the heart of our ecosystem, and you can play and earn $ZBD at the ZooBDoo Arcade, featuring cryptoverse celebrity games such as Doge Space Adventures.

Reserve your zDrone v1.0 Smart NFT here

About ZooBDoo

ZooBDoo, is a super intelligence from the ZooBDoo galaxy. Primary functions include building A.I.s to assist the evolution of the human race.

For more information or interview requests, please reach out to:

Media Contact

Company: ZooBDoo

Contact: Jason Schlager

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: http://www.zoobdoo.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Zoobdoo_?s=03

SOURCE: ZooBDoo

