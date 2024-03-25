SAN JOSE, Calif., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Zoom announced that Zoom Workplace , Zoom’s AI-powered collaboration platform, is now available in AWS Marketplace , a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Now customers can seamlessly purchase Zoom Workplace products –- such as Meetings, Team Chat, Phone, Whiteboard, Spaces — as well as Zoom Contact Center and Revenue Accelerator in AWS Marketplace.

Building on Zoom’s more than two years of success serving the Public Sector as an AWS independent software vendor (ISV), Zoom recognizes that it is crucial to equip customers with the right resources and opportunities to enhance their collaboration and communications in today’s digital-first world. This streamlined purchasing option of Zoom Workplace can help AWS customers consolidate their technology purchasing and billing of Zoom solutions, discover partners that can facilitate deployment, and maximize their usage of AWS committed resources.

“By making Zoom available through a private offer in AWS Marketplace, we are able to reach more customers and are better equipped to enable IT teams to consolidate their technology,” said Graeme Geddes, chief growth officer at Zoom. “At Zoom, we are excited to build upon our already strong relationship with AWS and work together further to help meet the business and technology needs of our customers.”

Zoom incorporates over 40 different AWS services, including compute, storage, and encryption capabilities. Zoom’s Customer Managed Key offering allows customers to bring their own encryption keys using AWS Key Management Service to help protect certain data. Additionally, AWS AppFabric integrates with the Zoom Developer Platform to help businesses break down data silos, improve cross-application workflows, enhance security observability, and support employee productivity. In 2023, AWS named Zoom as a NAMER finalist for its 2023 Geo and Global AWS Partner Award within the Education Partners of the Year category.

For Zoom channel partners that already participate in the Channel Partner Private Offer ( CPPO ) feature in AWS Marketplace, please reach out to your Zoom point of contact to express interest in working with Zoom on this in the future.

To access Zoom Workplace in AWS Marketplace, please visit this link .

Some features and products may not be available for all regions and industry verticals at launch.

About Zoom

Zoom’s mission is to provide one platform that delivers limitless human connection. Zoom Workplace — the company’s AI-powered, open collaboration platform built for modern work — will streamline communications, increase employee engagement, optimize in-person time, improve productivity, and offer customer choice with third-party apps and integrations. Zoom Workplace, powered by Zoom AI Companion, will include collaboration solutions like meetings, team chat, phone, scheduler, whiteboard, spaces, Workvivo, and more. Together with Zoom Workplace, Zoom’s Business Services for sales, marketing, and customer care teams, including Zoom Contact Center, strengthen customer relationships throughout the customer lifecycle. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ:ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Get more info at zoom.com.