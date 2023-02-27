Fourth quarter total revenue of $1,117.8 million , up 4% year over year as reported and 6% in constant currency; full fiscal year total revenue of $4,393.0 million , up 7% year over year as reported and 9% in constant currency

Fourth quarter Enterprise revenue of $636.1 million , up 18% year over year; full fiscal year Enterprise revenue of $2,409.3 million , up 24% year over year

Year-end number of customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing 12 months revenue up approximately 27% year over year

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), a leading provider of video-first unified communications, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2023.

“In fiscal year 2023, our growing base of Enterprise customers increasingly looked to Zoom to provide a seamless communication and collaboration platform, and drive productivity and efficiency during turbulent times,” said Zoom founder and CEO, Eric S. Yuan. “This was evident in the 27% growth in customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing 12 months revenue, as well as the 115% trailing 12-month net dollar expansion rate for Enterprise customers. Zoom One adoption continued to accelerate and helped drive Zoom Phone to grow more than 100% year over year, surpassing 5.5 million seats in Q4. Our emerging technologies such as Zoom Contact Center picked up pace as customer experience teams recognized the value of a modern, integrated collaboration solution. While the macroeconomic situation continues to negatively impact our overall growth, we have maintained a healthy balance sheet and operating cash flow generation of approximately $1.29 billion.”

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights:

Revenue: Total revenue for the fourth quarter was $1,117.8 million, up 4% year over year. After adjusting for foreign currency impact, revenue in constant currency was $1,140.2 million, up 6% year over year. Enterprise revenue was $636.1 million, up 18% year over year, and Online revenue was $481.7 million, down 10% year over year.

Total revenue for the fourth quarter was $1,117.8 million, up 4% year over year. After adjusting for foreign currency impact, revenue in constant currency was $1,140.2 million, up 6% year over year. Enterprise revenue was $636.1 million, up 18% year over year, and Online revenue was $481.7 million, down 10% year over year. (Loss) Income from Operations and Operating Margin: GAAP (loss) from operations for the fourth quarter was $(129.9) million, compared to GAAP income from operations of $251.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. The GAAP loss from operations for the fourth quarter was due to additional stock-based compensation expense related to a change to our supplemental equity grant program. After adjusting for stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, and acquisition-related expenses, non-GAAP income from operations for the fourth quarter was $404.8 million, down from $420.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. For the fourth quarter, GAAP operating margin was (11.6)% and non-GAAP operating margin was 36.2%.

GAAP (loss) from operations for the fourth quarter was $(129.9) million, compared to GAAP income from operations of $251.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. The GAAP loss from operations for the fourth quarter was due to additional stock-based compensation expense related to a change to our supplemental equity grant program. After adjusting for stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, and acquisition-related expenses, non-GAAP income from operations for the fourth quarter was $404.8 million, down from $420.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. For the fourth quarter, GAAP operating margin was (11.6)% and non-GAAP operating margin was 36.2%. Net (Loss) Income and Diluted Net (Loss) Income Per Share: GAAP net (loss) attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter was $(104.1) million, or $(0.36) per share, compared to GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders of $490.5 million, or $1.60 per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $366.6 million, after adjusting for stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, acquisition-related expenses, gains on strategic investments, net, income tax benefits from discrete activities, and undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities. Non-GAAP net income per share was $1.22. In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, non-GAAP net income was $393.6 million, or $1.29 per share.

Cash and Marketable Securities: Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, excluding restricted cash, as of January 31, 2023 was $5,412.7 million.

Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, excluding restricted cash, as of January 31, 2023 was $5,412.7 million. Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities was $211.6 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $209.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. Free cash flow, which is net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, was $183.3 million, compared to $188.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Full Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights:

Revenue: Total revenue for the fiscal year was $4,393.0 million, up 7% year over year. After adjusting for foreign currency impact, revenue in constant currency was $4,462.0 million, up 9% year over year. Enterprise revenue was $2,409.3 million, up 24% year over year, and Online revenue was $1,983.6 million, down 8% year over year.

Total revenue for the fiscal year was $4,393.0 million, up 7% year over year. After adjusting for foreign currency impact, revenue in constant currency was $4,462.0 million, up 9% year over year. Enterprise revenue was $2,409.3 million, up 24% year over year, and Online revenue was $1,983.6 million, down 8% year over year. Income from Operations and Operating Margin: GAAP income from operations for the fiscal year was $245.4 million, compared to $1,063.6 million for fiscal year 2022. After adjusting for stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, litigation settlements, net, and acquisition-related expenses, non-GAAP income from operations for the fiscal year was $1,579.1 million, down from $1,657.1 million for fiscal year 2022. For the fiscal year, GAAP operating margin was 5.6% and non-GAAP operating margin was 35.9%.

GAAP income from operations for the fiscal year was $245.4 million, compared to $1,063.6 million for fiscal year 2022. After adjusting for stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, litigation settlements, net, and acquisition-related expenses, non-GAAP income from operations for the fiscal year was $1,579.1 million, down from $1,657.1 million for fiscal year 2022. For the fiscal year, GAAP operating margin was 5.6% and non-GAAP operating margin was 35.9%. Net Income and Diluted Net Income Per Share: GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders for the fiscal year was $103.7 million, or $0.34 per share, compared to GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders of $1,375.1 million, or $4.50 per share for fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP net income for the fiscal year was $1,329.0 million, after adjusting for stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, acquisition-related expenses, losses on strategic investments, net, litigation settlements, net, income tax benefits from discrete activities, and undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities. Non-GAAP net income per share was $4.37. In fiscal year 2022, non-GAAP net income was $1,549.1 million, or $5.07 per share.

Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities was $1,290.3 million for the fiscal year, compared to $1,605.3 million for fiscal year 2022. Free cash flow, which is net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, was $1,186.4 million, compared to $1,472.7 million for fiscal year 2022.

Customer Metrics: Drivers of total revenue included acquiring new customers and expanding across existing customers. At the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, Zoom had:

Approximately 213,000 Enterprise customers, up 12% year over year.

A trailing 12-month net dollar expansion rate for Enterprise customers of 115%.

3,471 customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing 12 months revenue, up approximately 27% from the same quarter last fiscal year.

Online average monthly churn of 3.4% for Q4, down 40 bps from the same quarter last fiscal year.

The percentage of total Online MRR from Online customers with a continual term of service of at least 16 months was 72.0%, up 1,300 bps year over year.

Financial Outlook: Zoom is providing the following guidance for its first quarter of fiscal year 2024 and its full fiscal year 2024.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024: Total revenue is expected to be between $1.080 billion and $1.085 billion and revenue in constant currency is expected to be between $1.097 billion and $1.102 billion. Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be between $374.0 million and $379.0 million. First quarter non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $0.96 and $0.98 with approximately 304 million non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding.

Full Fiscal Year 2024: Total revenue is expected to be between $4.435 billion and $4.455 billion and revenue in constant currency is expected to be between $4.458 billion and $4.478 billion, Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be between $1.606 billion and $1.626 billion. Full fiscal year non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $4.11 and $4.18 with approximately 309 million non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding.

Additional information on Zoom’s reported results, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP results to their most comparable GAAP measures, is included in the financial tables below. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Zoom’s results computed in accordance with GAAP.

A supplemental financial presentation and other information can be accessed through Zoom’s investor relations website at investors.zoom.us.

Zoom Video Earnings Call

Zoom will host a Zoom Video Webinar for investors on February 27, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s financial results, business highlights and financial outlook. Investors are invited to join the Zoom Video Webinar by visiting: https://investors.zoom.us/

About Zoom

Zoom is for you. Zoom is a space where you can connect to others, share ideas, make plans, and build toward a future limited only by your imagination. Our frictionless communications platform is the only one that started with video as its foundation, and we have set the standard for innovation ever since. That is why we are an intuitive, scalable, and secure choice for large enterprises, small businesses, and individuals alike. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ:ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Zoom’s financial outlook for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 and full fiscal year 2024, Zoom’s market position, opportunities, and growth strategy, product initiatives and go-to-market motions and the expected benefits resulting from the same, and market trends. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “predict,” “potential,” “target,” “explore,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements, including: declines in new customers and hosts, renewals or upgrades, difficulties in evaluating our prospects and future results of operations given our limited operating history, competition from other providers of communications platforms, continued uncertainty regarding the extent and duration of the impact of COVID-19 and the responses of government and private industry thereto, including the potential effect on our user growth rate as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic tapers, particularly as users return to work or school or are otherwise no longer subject to limitations on in-person meetings, as well as the impact of COVID-19 and other macroeconomic conditions, including inflation, on the overall economic environment, any or all of which will have an impact on demand for remote work solutions for businesses as well as overall distributed, face-to-face interactions and collaboration using Zoom, delays or outages in services from our co-located data centers, failures in internet infrastructure or interference with broadband access which could cause current or potential users to believe that our systems are unreliable, market volatility, and global security concerns and their potential impact on regional and global economies and supply chains. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Zoom at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Zoom assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Zoom has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). Zoom uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes that use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing Zoom’s financial results with other companies in its industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with Zoom’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of Zoom’s historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Non-GAAP Income From Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. Zoom defines non-GAAP income from operations as income from operations excluding stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, acquisition-related expenses, and litigation settlements, net. Zoom excludes stock-based compensation expenses because it is non-cash in nature and excluding this expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding Zoom’s operational performance and allows investors the ability to make more meaningful comparisons between Zoom’s operating results and those of other companies. Zoom excludes the amount of employer payroll taxes related to employee stock plans, which is a cash expense, in order for investors to see the full effect that excluding stock-based compensation expense had on Zoom’s operating results. In particular, this expense is dependent on the price of our common stock and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of the business. Zoom views acquisition-related expenses when applicable, such as amortization of acquired intangible assets, transaction costs, and acquisition-related retention payments that are directly related to business combinations as events that are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period. Zoom excludes significant litigation settlements, net of amounts covered by insurance, that we deem not to be in the ordinary course of our business. In particular, Zoom believes the consideration of measures that exclude such expenses can assist in the comparison of operational performance in different periods which may or may not include such expenses and assist in the comparison with the results of other companies in the industry.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share, Basic and Diluted. Zoom defines non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share, basic and diluted, as GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders and GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, respectively, adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, acquisition-related expenses, gains/losses on strategic investments, net, litigation settlements, net, income tax benefits from discrete activities, and undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities, including the tax effects of all non-GAAP adjustments. Zoom excludes gains on strategic investments, net because given the size and volatility in the ongoing adjustments to the valuation of our strategic investments, we believe that excluding these gains or losses facilitates a more meaningful evaluation of our operational performance. Zoom excludes income tax benefits from discrete activities, including the income tax benefit related to the release of the US federal and state valuation allowance, because of their nonrecurring nature. Zoom excludes undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities because they are considered by management to be outside of Zoom’s core operating results, and excluding them provides investors and management with greater visibility to the underlying performance of Zoom’s business operations, facilitates comparison of its results with other periods and may also facilitate comparison with the results of other companies in the industry.

Free Cash Flow. Zoom defines free cash flow as GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. Zoom considers free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provide useful information to management and investors regarding net cash provided by operating activities and cash used for investments in property and equipment required to maintain and grow the business.

Revenue in Constant Currency. Zoom defines revenue in constant currency as GAAP revenue adjusted for revenue reported in currencies other than United States dollars as if they were converted into United States dollars using the average exchange rates from the comparative period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. Zoom provides revenue in constant currency information as a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed period to period, excluding the effects of foreign currency fluctuations.

Customer Metrics

Zoom defines a customer as a separate and distinct buying entity, which can be a single paid host or an organization of any size (including a distinct unit of an organization) that has multiple paid hosts. Zoom defines Enterprise customers as distinct business units who have been engaged by either Zoom’s direct sales team, channel partners or independent software vendor partners. All other customers that subscribe to our services directly through our website are referred to as Online customers.

Zoom calculates net dollar expansion rate as of a period end by starting with the annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) from Enterprise customers as of 12 months prior (“Prior Period ARR”). Zoom defines ARR as the annualized revenue run rate of subscription agreements from all customers at a point in time. Zoom calculates ARR by taking the monthly recurring revenue (“MRR”) and multiplying it by 12. MRR is defined as the recurring revenue run-rate of subscription agreements from all Enterprise customers for the last month of the period, including revenue from monthly subscribers who have not provided any indication that they intend to cancel their subscriptions. Zoom then calculates the ARR from these Enterprise customers as of the current period end (“Current Period ARR”), which includes any upsells, contraction, and attrition. Zoom divides the Current Period ARR by the Prior Period ARR to arrive at the net dollar expansion rate. For the trailing 12 months calculation, Zoom takes an average of the net dollar expansion rate over the trailing 12 months.

Zoom calculates online average monthly churn by starting with the Online customer MRR as of the beginning of the applicable quarter (“Entry MRR”). Zoom defines Entry MRR as the recurring revenue run-rate of subscription agreements from all Online customers except for subscriptions that Zoom recorded as churn in a previous quarter based on the customers’ earlier indication to us of their intention to cancel that subscription. Zoom then determine the MRR related to customers who canceled or downgraded their subscription or notified us of that intention during the applicable quarter (“Applicable Quarter MRR Churn”) and divide the Applicable Quarter MRR Churn by the applicable quarter Entry MRR to arrive at the MRR churn rate for Online Customers for the applicable quarter. Zoom then divided that amount by three to calculate the online average monthly churn. One of the dynamics in the Online portion of the business is the MRR contribution from customers that have retained Zoom services for a certain portion of time as these customers tend to maintain their subscriptions and contribute meaningfully to the Online business.

Public Relations

Colleen Rodriguez

Head of Global Public Relations and Executive Communications

press@zoom.us

Investor Relations

Tom McCallum

Head of Investor Relations

investors@zoom.us

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

As of January 31, 2023 2022 Assets (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,086,830 $ 1,062,820 Marketable securities 4,325,836 4,356,446 Accounts receivable, net 557,404 419,673 Deferred contract acquisition costs, current 223,250 199,266 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 163,092 145,602 Total current assets 6,356,412 6,183,807 Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 179,991 164,714 Property and equipment, net 252,821 222,354 Operating lease right-of-use assets 80,906 95,965 Strategic investments 398,992 367,814 Goodwill 122,641 27,607 Deferred tax assets 558,428 382,296 Other assets, noncurrent 177,874 106,761 Total assets $ 8,128,065 $ 7,551,318 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 14,414 $ 7,841 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 457,716 430,415 Deferred revenue, current 1,266,514 1,141,435 Total current liabilities 1,738,644 1,579,691 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 41,932 38,481 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 73,687 85,018 Other liabilities, noncurrent 67,195 68,110 Total liabilities 1,921,458 1,771,300 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 294 299 Additional paid-in capital 4,104,880 3,749,514 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (50,385 ) (17,902 ) Retained earnings 2,151,818 2,048,107 Total stockholders’ equity 6,206,607 5,780,018 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 8,128,065 $ 7,551,318

Note: The amount of unbilled accounts receivable included within accounts receivable, net on the consolidated balance sheets was $91.6 million and $59.7 million as of January 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 1,117,803 $ 1,071,376 $ 4,392,960 $ 4,099,864 Cost of revenue 294,354 257,347 1,100,451 1,054,554 Gross profit 823,449 814,029 3,292,509 3,045,310 Operating expenses: Research and development 261,258 116,996 774,059 362,990 Sales and marketing 505,586 325,415 1,696,590 1,135,959 General and administrative 186,492 119,799 576,431 482,770 Total operating expenses 953,336 562,210 3,047,080 1,981,719 Income from operations (129,887 ) 251,819 245,429 1,063,591 Gains (losses) on strategic investments, net 40,443 (110,736 ) (37,571 ) 43,761 Other income (expense), net 49,900 (2,549 ) 41,418 (5,720 ) (Loss) income before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (39,544 ) 138,534 249,276 1,101,632 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 64,506 (352,107 ) 145,565 (274,007 ) Net (loss) income (104,050 ) 490,641 103,711 1,375,639 Undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities — (116 ) (7 ) (582 ) Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (104,050 ) $ 490,525 $ 103,704 $ 1,375,057 Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.36 ) $ 1.64 $ 0.35 $ 4.64 Diluted $ (0.36 ) $ 1.60 $ 0.34 $ 4.50 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 292,983,772 298,374,298 296,560,501 296,334,894 Diluted 292,983,772 306,010,113 304,231,350 305,826,505

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (104,050 ) $ 490,641 $ 103,711 $ 1,375,639 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 518,059 161,375 1,285,752 477,287 Deferred Income taxes (160,961 ) (327,957 ) (160,961 ) (327,957 ) Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 72,742 51,592 259,368 177,283 (Gains) losses on strategic investments, net (40,443 ) 110,736 37,571 (43,761 ) Depreciation and amortization 24,400 12,913 82,321 48,188 Provision for accounts receivable allowances 10,705 13,265 50,285 36,747 Non-cash operating lease cost 11,984 5,256 28,933 18,387 Amortization of discount/premium on marketable securities (2,950 ) 5,770 1,206 25,316 Other (27,015 ) 2,464 14,913 4,591 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 6,175 (50,642 ) (231,845 ) (159,183 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 145,655 (83,936 ) (18,066 ) (155,934 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (80,807 ) (82,066 ) (298,629 ) (247,371 ) Accounts payable (12,950 ) (14,280 ) 11,611 (2,218 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (95,861 ) (70,545 ) 20,530 101,369 Deferred revenue (46,924 ) (10,626 ) 127,401 293,887 Operating lease liabilities, net (6,171 ) (4,564 ) (23,839 ) (17,004 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 211,588 209,396 1,290,262 1,605,266 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (922,072 ) (988,436 ) (2,849,121 ) (4,434,749 ) Maturities of marketable securities 697,321 685,498 2,835,196 1,733,043 Sales of marketable securities — 15,285 — 296,867 Purchases of property and equipment (28,258 ) (20,774 ) (103,826 ) (132,590 ) Purchases of strategic investments (4,000 ) (178,800 ) (69,050 ) (305,149 ) Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired — (1,380 ) (120,553 ) (3,501 ) Purchases of intangible assets (700 ) (3,392 ) (11,268 ) (13,018 ) Other — — 300 — Net cash used in investing activities (257,709 ) (491,999 ) (318,322 ) (2,859,097 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Cash paid for repurchases of common stock (9,225 ) — (1,000,003 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock for employee stock purchase plan 19,105 21,485 53,710 59,331 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,762 3,360 8,577 14,404 Proceeds from employee equity transactions to be remitted (remitted) to employees and tax authorities, net 103 (11,662 ) 774 (40,004 ) Other — — — 337 Net cash provided by financing activities 11,745 13,183 (936,942 ) 34,068 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 28,531 — (8,108 ) — Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (5,845 ) (269,420 ) 26,890 (1,219,763 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—beginning of year 1,106,088 1,342,773 1,073,353 2,293,116 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—end of year $ 1,100,243 $ 1,073,353 $ 1,100,243 $ 1,073,353

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)